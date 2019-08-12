Chinese Tourist Safely Rescued From Drowning in Southern Thailand

A drowning Chinese tourist was safely rescued off the water near Koh Hong island in Krabi in southern Thailand.

Three national park lifeguards rushed off the beach to help the 23-year-old female tourist.

Rescuers performed CPR on the Chinese tourist who was unconscious when she was brought to beach.

She was later transferred to a hospital on mainland via a speedboat.

Than Bok Khorani National Park Wirasak officials said on Friday that the Chinese tourist had been treated and released from the hospital.

The Park official said the Chinese tourist failed to follow safety instruction, swimming in the sea without a life vest.

Given a large number of visitors, the National Park rangers did not notice the violation, he admitted.

Lifeguards would strictly enforce the safety instructions at times of strong winds and high tides, he said.