Darren Watkins Jr, the 20-year-old YouTuber known as IShowSpeed with 37 million followers embarked on his journey to China, livestreaming for six hours on his first day here in Shanghai. His YouTube videos are capturing China’s experiencing rapid technological advancement.

“This is what China looks like! This is China right here!” exclaimed IShowSpeed as he live-streamed from Shanghai’s Bund. The stunning skyline, highlighted by the iconic Oriental Pearl Tower and modern skyscrapers, was a stark contrast to the stereotypes often seen in Western media.

The 20-year-old YouTuber, known by his real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr., travelled to China for the first time at the end of last month. IShowSpeed, with over 38 million subscribers, brought his signature energy to hours of live streams, sharing his experiences with fans around the world. From wandering through streets and markets to tasting local foods and chatting with residents, he captured a vibrant and diverse China.

Instead of the negative portrayals often promoted by some outlets, IShowSpeed’s raw, unfiltered videos offered a look at a welcoming and lively country.

In Shanghai, he joined group activities in local parks, took in a lion dance performance, marvelled at the city’s booming electric car industry, and enjoyed a taste of modern Chinese life. Moving to Beijing, he toured the Great Wall and the Palace Museum, where he entertained crowds with his signature backflips.

During a high-speed train ride, he praised the seamless 5G internet, live-streaming uninterrupted even through tunnels. Viewers were amazed by the technology, with one commenting, “I respect China’s tech and how polite the people are.”

In Henan Province, IShowSpeed visited the famous Shaolin Temple to explore kung fu. Master Liang, a mentor there, introduced him to martial arts and shared wisdom from years of training: “It’s pain, but it’s life. It’s pain, but it’s Shaolin. It’s pain, but it’s Kung Fu.” This heartfelt moment struck a chord with many fans.

Heading southwest to Chengdu, Sichuan’s capital, he embraced the city’s rich culture. He enjoyed a Sichuan hotpot, watched opera, and experienced acupuncture—showcasing the region’s unique traditions.

In Chongqing, IShowSpeed explored the futuristic cityscape, capturing its architecture and iconic rail line running through a building. Standing among brightly lit skyscrapers, he called Chongqing “beautiful” and unlike anywhere else he’d been.

The response from his audience was overwhelming. Fans flooded his comments with admiration, expressing a desire to visit China for themselves. One person admitted, “This completely changed my view of China. I’ve been misled for years by mainstream media.” Another wrote, “If I don’t visit China, I’ll regret it forever.”

IShowSpeed’s five episodes across Shanghai, Beijing, Henan, Chengdu, and Chongqing have amassed over 35 million views on YouTube, with clips going viral internationally. His trip highlights the growing curiosity about China, as more people seek to bypass media narratives to see the country for what it truly is.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also acknowledged the impact of such real-time exchanges. “These unfiltered live streams show an authentic view of China and have sparked global interest,” commented a ministry spokesperson. They emphasized how these people-to-people connections strengthen ties between nations.

As travel to China surges, thanks to new visa-free policies, IShowSpeed’s journey reflects a renewed interest in exploring the country. His videos have shown millions that there’s much more to China than they might have imagined.

