Chinese Businessman Found Dead on Pattaya Beach

A Chinese businessman was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances on Yin Yom Beach in Pattaya. The body was found lying face down in the sand, showing signs of injuries on his forehead, neck, and right eyebrow. Authorities estimate he had been dead for 6 to 12 hours.

At 7:30 a.m. on April 5, police officers from Pattaya City Police Station were alerted about a foreigner found dead on the beach behind a hotel in South Pattaya. Officials, including forensic investigators and rescue teams, arrived at the scene to examine the area.

The location was a beach with a mix of rocky surfaces and sand. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Ronghua Qiu from China, was found face down, his arms buried in the sand. He was wearing a white t-shirt, pulled up to his neck, and long jeans.

Nearby, authorities discovered a mobile phone, one slipper, a passport, and a bank book showing an account balance of approximately 60,000 baht in a Chiang Rai bank.

The preliminary medical examination revealed scratches on his forehead, a wound on his neck, and a cut on his right eyebrow. Blood was also visible coming from his nose. Based on the initial findings, his death likely occurred 6 to 12 hours before being found.

According to Thai Media, the Pattaya Hotel staff reported seeing the body while cleaning the beach that morning. They confirmed the victim was not a guest at the hotel.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Qiu entered Thailand on a tourist visa under the Thailand Privilege Card program, which targets individuals with high financial status. He had been travelling in and out of Thailand since early 2023.

His most recent residence was listed in Jomtien, about 2-3 kilometres from where his body was found.

Pattaya Police Chief Anake Sratongyu stated that the exact cause of death remains unclear. However, initial findings suggest he might have slipped and hit his head on the rocks, losing consciousness and drowning.

The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute for a detailed autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

In other Pattaya News, a 35-year-old American man is in critical condition after repeatedly stabbing himself on a median along Pattaya Road. Witnesses reported seeing him holding a knife to his throat while reciting from what appeared to be a religious book. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday in North Pattaya. According to bystanders, the man was sitting cross-legged, murmuring from a book that resembled scripture. Suddenly, he used a 10-centimetre knife to stab his neck and chest. Police and rescue teams arrived shortly after and tried to calm him down. However, the man resisted violently. He broke free, ran across the road while bleeding heavily, and eventually collapsed. Rescue workers managed to restrain and sedate him before rushing him to the hospital. He was reportedly incoherent throughout and remains in critical condition, currently in a coma. At the scene, authorities found a bag containing personal documents and several novels. Investigators are still unsure about his motives but believe he may have been experiencing severe psychological distress, potentially linked to the books he was reading.

