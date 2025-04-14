China’s Xi Jinping Courts ASEAN Nations Amid Trump Tariff Tensions

China’s President Xi Jinping is ramping up diplomatic efforts in Southeast Asia as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs target trade imbalances, fentanyl smuggling, and alleged intellectual property violations.

Starting Monday, Xi will visit Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia over five days. The goal is to boost trade partnerships and counteract economic pressure from the United States.

On April 2, Trump announced 145% tariffs on Chinese imports. China responded with its own measures, raising tariffs on U.S. goods to 125%. This trade conflict has shaken global markets, with Asian and European stocks experiencing their sharpest drops since the pandemic. Xi criticized Trump’s actions, labelling them “economic bullying” during a meeting with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

ASEAN, a 10-member alliance, is China’s largest export market. Last year, the bloc imported $586.5 billion worth of Chinese goods. Xi’s trip aims to strengthen this relationship to mitigate tariff-related losses. “China provides stability,” Xi said, contrasting his approach with what he described as the unpredictability of U.S. policies.

In Vietnam, Xi is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to discuss agricultural trade and infrastructure projects. Vietnam faces challenges balancing relations with both the U.S. and China. In Malaysia, the focus will likely be on technology and energy collaboration, as the country prepares to chair ASEAN in 2025. Cambodia, a close ally of Beijing, is expected to secure new investment commitments.

China Seeks ASEAN Backing

China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao criticized the U.S. tariffs, calling them harmful to developing countries. He urged ASEAN nations to stand united against U.S. trade measures. Analysts view Xi’s trip as a tactical move to strengthen China’s influence in the region. “He’s using the uncertainty caused by tariffs to position China as a stronger partner,” said Huong Le Thu, Deputy Director of the Asia Program.

While Trump temporarily paused some tariffs for 90 days, China was excluded from the exemptions. Electronics like smartphones and semiconductors were spared, citing concerns over consumer pricing, but semiconductor imports remain under national security scrutiny.

The ongoing trade dispute has created uncertainty for ASEAN countries, which are heavily reliant on tech supply chains. Xi’s visit seeks to reassure leaders of China’s economic commitment.

Chinese state media has framed Xi’s trip as a stabilizing force, touting China’s $2 trillion economy as a pillar of stability in the region. Social media platforms in China have echoed this narrative, with users praising Xi’s diplomatic efforts. However, some ASEAN members remain cautious, wary of being drawn into U.S.-China tensions.

Xi has consistently spoken about a “shared future” with neighbouring countries, a message he reiterated at a recent Communist Party conference. His Southeast Asia tour builds on earlier efforts to foster regional ties with Japan and South Korea. By focusing on creating a regional trade network, Xi hopes to reduce dependence on Western markets.

Domestic and Regional Challenges

China exported $440 billion worth of goods to the U.S. last year. The tariffs pose a significant economic threat, with some analysts predicting exports could be cut in half. Despite these challenges, Xi has maintained a defiant stance, refusing to back down to U.S. pressure. Domestically, this approach has bolstered his nationalist image.

ASEAN leaders are under pressure to navigate these geopolitical tensions. Vietnam and Malaysia are negotiating potential tariff exemptions with the U.S., while Cambodia continues to align with China, risking potential U.S. sanctions. “It’s a complex balancing act,” said analyst Eric Orlander. While Xi’s promises of stability may sway some nations, others remain skeptical.

Xi’s Southeast Asia tour has drawn global attention as the trade conflict disrupts supply chains. Although electronics exemptions have eased concerns in some sectors, overall uncertainty persists. Xi’s talks with ASEAN leaders could play a key role in shaping the region’s economic direction.

Presenting himself as a defender of global trade, Xi has urged Europe to push back against what he calls U.S. “unilateralism.” Strengthening ties with ASEAN appears to be his next move in countering the impact of U.S. tariffs. The success of this strategy depends on building trust and delivering concrete agreements.

U.S.-China Trade Disputes Continue

On Friday, China’s Commerce Ministry dismissed the recent U.S. tariff exemptions as an inadequate gesture, calling on President Trump to eliminate reciprocal tariffs entirely. In an online statement, the ministry urged the U.S. to “correct its mistakes” and resolve differences through equal, respectful dialogue.

The U.S., meanwhile, has shown no immediate intention of opening direct discussions between Trump and Xi. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that no leader-level talks are planned at this time.

Chinese media and social platforms have portrayed the tariff exemptions as a sign of U.S. capitulation, with the hashtag “Trump administration retreats again” trending on Weibo.

The exemptions were welcomed by major U.S. tech companies, including Apple, which relies heavily on Chinese manufacturing. However, experts warn that the broader impact of tariffs on small businesses and the U.S. economy could be long-lasting.

A 20% tariff still applies to most Chinese goods despite the partial exemptions for tech products, adding to ongoing tensions as both nations grapple with the economic fallout.

