China Warns BRICS Countries Over Rising Unilateralism and Protectionism

China has urged BRICS countries to take practical steps to address the growing challenges of unilateralism and trade protectionism worldwide, a senior commerce official said at a BRICS-related meeting in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on Friday.

Wang Shouwen, China’s International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce, shared these comments during the Progress Meeting for the China Centre for Cooperation on Development of Special Economic Zones in BRICS Countries.

Wang highlighted that during the BRICS Leaders’ Meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the Chinese leader announced plans to establish the China Centre for Cooperation on Development of Special Economic Zones in BRICS Countries. The official launch of the centre in Hangzhou represents an important step toward implementing this initiative, Wang said.

With unilateralism and trade protectionism on the rise, Wang emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in special economic zones among BRICS nations. He noted that working together to promote higher levels of openness and facilitate trade and investment will help reinforce support for multilateralism through tangible actions.

China, Wang added, is ready to collaborate with BRICS countries and partners to use the new centre as an opportunity to develop successful models of cooperation. He hoped the centre could become a platform for international exchange, introduce initiatives like “Digital BRICS” and “Green BRICS,” and foster practical partnerships among BRICS nations.

Wang also stressed the need to focus on capacity building for the development and management of special economic zones. He proposed offering comprehensive services to support business collaboration, strengthening ties with international organizations, sharing development expertise, and encouraging sustainable growth in the Global South.

Over 200 participants, including Chinese officials and envoys from BRICS countries, attended the meeting to discuss future collaborations with the centre.

Thailand, which began its partnership with BRICS in 2017 through the BRICS Plus mechanism, continues to deepen its ties with the group. This partnership has opened new trade, investment, and tourism opportunities while strengthening interpersonal connections between Thailand and the BRICS nations. Beyond economic collaboration, Thailand’s involvement reflects its commitment to multilateral efforts, particularly among developing countries.

Thailand has also expressed its willingness to act as a link between BRICS and other regional groups such as ASEAN, APEC, ACD, and BIMSTEC.

BRICS now includes nine member countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. With Brazil set to chair BRICS in 2025, Thailand, as a partner country, will participate in selected meetings to contribute to collaboration within the BRICS framework.

Initially coined for major emerging markets, BRICS began with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. As reported by Xinhua News Agency, it has since evolved into a significant platform for international cooperation with an expanded membership.

After the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, last October, countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan were introduced as new BRICS partners.

