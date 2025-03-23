China Concerned Over US Defense Secretary’s Visit to the Philippines

The US Department of Defense announced on Friday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will travel next week to Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines, and Japan. This marks Hegseth’s first official visit to the Indo-Pacific region since taking office.

Unlike past trips by US defence secretaries to the Asia-Pacific, which often include South Korea, Hegseth’s itinerary skips South Korea in favour of a stop in the Philippines. Analysts interviewed by the Global Times suggest this decision reflects US efforts to focus on countering China and could push the Philippines to take more assertive actions against Beijing.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell shared details about the trip on the US Department of Defense’s website. Parnell explained that Hegseth will begin his visit in Hawaii, where he will meet civilian and military leaders from the US Indo-Pacific Command. He will then travel to Guam to tour military facilities and receive briefings on capabilities.

Following this, Hegseth will head to the Philippines to discuss security goals with local leaders and meet with both US and Philippine forces. His final stop will be Japan, where he will attend a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima before meeting Japanese officials and US military personnel.

Parnell noted that the visit comes as the US aims to deepen ties with its allies to enhance security in the region. He stated these discussions will support efforts to strengthen US alliances and partnerships, aligning with a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Typically, a newly appointed US defence secretary’s first trip to the Asia-Pacific includes stops in South Korea and Japan. For example, in March 2021, then-Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Japan, South Korea, and India during his inaugural trip.

Similarly, in early 2017, Defence Secretary James Mattis travelled to South Korea and Japan during the first term of US President Donald Trump.

Philippines and Japan’s strategic importance

Hegseth’s upcoming trip, however, breaks with tradition by skipping South Korea and adding the Philippines. Military expert Zhang Junshe told the Global Times that this shift might be tied to South Korea’s domestic political uncertainty.

Still, Zhang emphasized that South Korea’s role in the US Indo-Pacific Strategy remains significant, as it is a key military ally.

Ding Duo, director of the Research Center for International and Regional Issues at the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, echoed this view, highlighting South Korea’s current political challenges.

Ding added that the Philippines and Japan hold higher strategic importance for the US than South Korea, especially in maritime issues.

According to Zhang, Hegseth’s decision to include the Philippines reflects a dual purpose. On one hand, it serves as a way for Hegseth to familiarize himself with ASEAN countries, an area where he previously displayed limited knowledge during his confirmation hearings.

On the other hand, the agenda may include discussions on maritime security, with the US possibly encouraging the Philippines to take a firmer stance against China.

Ding noted that Washington’s partnerships with the Philippines and Japan are central to its strategy to address maritime disputes involving China. By fostering stronger ties with Manila and Tokyo, the US aims to exert pressure on China in areas like the East and South China Seas.

According to Ding, this approach is viewed in Washington as cost-effective and impactful.

Joint Patrols Over the South China Sea

With traditional US allies sometimes questioning the country’s foreign policy consistency, Hegseth is expected to use this trip to reassure both Japan and the Philippines. Ding suggested that such gestures might embolden the Philippines.

For instance, earlier this month, US and Philippine fighter jets conducted joint patrols over the South China Sea, raising regional tensions.

Zhang predicted that US backing could encourage the Philippines to take further steps that could destabilize the area.

Unlike his predecessors Austin and Mattis, who started their foreign trips in Asia-Pacific nations, Hegseth chose Europe for his first overseas visit, stopping in Germany, Belgium, and Poland.

Zhang explained that US administrations have historically focused on Europe and Asia, as seen in the deployment of US aircraft carriers. However, Hegseth’s remarks during his European trip signalled a shift in defence priorities.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to reshape Europe, Hegseth’s European visit aimed to urge allies to take on more responsibility for their own defence.

At NATO headquarters, he stated that the US plans to focus more on the Indo-Pacific region, particularly addressing competition with China. This suggests a gradual reallocation of military resources away from Europe and the Middle East toward the Asia-Pacific.

In December 2017, the US introduced its National Security Strategy, which outlined its “Indo-Pacific Strategy” as a replacement for the previous “Asia-Pacific” framework.

Hegseth has stressed that US security efforts will prioritize homeland protection and building alliances to counter China’s influence. His upcoming stops in Japan and the Philippines are likely aimed at solidifying military partnerships as part of this strategy.

By leveraging its alliances with these nations, the US seeks to maintain its dominance in the Indo-Pacific while using maritime disputes to challenge China’s position.

Ding warned that while US strategies carry over from past administrations, the current government is making tactical adjustments. He emphasized that China continues to strengthen its ability to assert its rights and navigate regional diplomacy effectively.

