Two New Ground Orchid Varieties Introduced in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – The Horticultural Research Centre has introduced two new ground orchid varieties, Guok Chiang Rai 1 and Guok Chiang Rai 2. Both flower early, show striking colour, and are easy to grow. They are ideal for small to medium pots and have strong sales potential. Propagation is underway to supply more than 6,000 bulbs to growers.

Rapeepat Chantarasrivong, Director-General of the Department of Agriculture, said Spathoglottis, known locally as ground orchids or Euang Bai Mak, are widely grown in Thailand. They come in many forms and colours, and adapt well in most settings.

In Thailand, they are popular as potted plants and garden ornamentals, thanks to simple care, eye-catching blooms, and long-lasting flowers. There is a growing demand for export in both bulb and potted form.

To meet market needs, the Chiang Rai Horticultural Research Centre, under the Horticultural Research Institute, developed new lines suited to small and medium containers. The focus was on compact growth, tidy habit, and flower size and colour that match buyer preferences.

After a full breeding and selection process, two new Spathoglottis varieties were approved as recommended cultivars by the Department of Agriculture’s Plant Breeding Committee on 26 August. They are registered as Guok Chiang Rai 1 and Guok Chiang Rai 2.

Guok Chiang Rai 1 was selected from a cross between Spa-48-03 (seed parent) and Spa-48-01 (pollen parent). It was evaluated against commercial checks, Prow Chompoo and Muang Thong Phap Phum, and included in consumer preference tests.

Guok Chiang Rai 1 ranked first with its compact form, neat leaf arrangement, strong clumping, and very early flowering. Blooms cluster at the tip of the spike, with rich violet petals. Stems are upright and sturdy, and the number of flowers is higher than both comparison varieties.

Key Data for Guok Chiang Rai 1 Orchid:

First flower at 93 days, earlier than Prow Chompoo at 143 days and Muang Thong Phap Phum at 166 days

Average 44.00 flowers per spike

Average 4.50 spikes per pot

Spike length 22.03 cm, well-suited to small pots

Guok Chiang Rai 2 came from a cross between Spa-48-07 (seed parent) and S. kimbaliana (pollen parent). It was also tested against Prow Chompoo and Muang Thong Phap Phum, with positive consumer feedback.

This variety forms strong clumps, flowers early, and carries clustered blooms at the spike tip. Petals are a pinkish orange. Spikes rise above the foliage, stems are upright and firm, and leaves are arranged neatly. It produces more flowers than the commercial checks.

Key Data for Guok Chiang Rai 2 Orchid:

First flower at 102 days

Average 39.90 flowers per spike

Average 4.19 spikes per pot

Spike length 36.45 cm, ideal for medium pots

Both Guok Chiang Rai 1 and Guok Chiang Rai 2 flower faster than standard commercial varieties. That reduces growing costs and speeds up time to market. The Chiang Rai Horticultural Research Centre has prepared starter stock in 4-inch pots, totalling 1,000 pots, which equates to around 5,000 to 6,000 bulbs.

The Chiang Rai Horticultural Research Centre (also known as the Chiang Rai Horticultural Crop Research Center or ศูนย์วิจัยพืชสวนเชียงราย in Thai) is a government-operated facility focused on horticultural research, plant breeding, and agricultural extension services in northern Thailand. Managed under the Department of Agriculture, it specializes in developing and promoting tropical and subtropical crops, including flowers, fruits, and ornamental plants suited to the region’s climate. The center plays a key role in supporting local farmers through training, seed distribution, and demonstration plots, while also serving as an eco-tourism site showcasing diverse plant species.

Growers and interested buyers can contact the Chiang Rai Horticultural Research Centre for details on supply and cultivation. Telephone: 053-170101, 053-170102.

Related News: