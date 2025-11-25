Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crashing into Mazda Pickup in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – On Monday, the Chiang Rai Thammanan Rescue Association received a report that a Big Bike Motorcycle had crossed into the opposite lane and clipped a pickup truck, leaving one person critically injured.

The crash took place in Ban Sai Ngam Tai, Village 19, Doi Lan subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai district. Rescue workers and equipment were sent to the scene at once. The accident happened on Highway 1020 on the Chiang Rai to Thoeng route.

Officers found a black Mazda BT-50 pickup with Bangkok registration plates stopped in the middle of the road. The front left side of the vehicle showed clear collision damage. About 10 to 15 metres away, a damaged Honda motorcycle with Phayao registration was found, with broken parts scattered across the road.

A male victim was found in the roadside ditch. He was unconscious and unresponsive, with blood coming from his mouth and nose. From his ID card and a vocational college student card, officers identified him as Mr P (alias), aged 16, a resident of Thung Phasuk subdistrict, Chiang Kham district, Phayao province.

Rescue personnel began CPR and provided first aid, then transferred him to an emergency ambulance for Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital. Later, the hospital informed authorities that the young man had died from his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told reporters that the deceased, who lived in Chiang Kham district, Phayao, had been riding from Thoeng district towards Chiang Rai city. He was on his way back to study at a vocational college in town.

When he reached the crash location, it is believed that his motorbike hit a pothole in the middle of the road. This may have caused him to lose control and veer out of his lane, crossing into the oncoming lane where a pickup was travelling behind a saloon car.

As the motorcycle swerved across, the saloon car in front managed to steer away in time. The pickup following behind tried to avoid the bike but could not. The motorcycle hit the front left side of the pickup, then toppled off the road. The rider was thrown into the drainage ditch, suffered severe injuries, and later passed away in the hospital.

Police will gather all evidence and speak with witnesses to confirm the exact cause of the crash, and will proceed according to legal process. Once the post-mortem examination is complete, the body will be released to the family so they can hold religious rites.

Reporters also noted that this stretch of road is a two-lane route, with vehicles travelling in opposite directions. Locals say accidents happen here almost every day. The road is narrow, has been in use for many years, and some sections are damaged or uneven.

Traffic volume is high, which adds to the risk of frequent collisions. Relevant agencies have a plan to widen the road to four lanes to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents. The project is still in its early phase and is expected to take around two to three years to finish.

