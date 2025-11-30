Chiang Rai News

Doi Pha Tang, Chiang Rai Dip Below 0°C for First Time in 10 years

CHIANG RAI –  On 29 November 2025, temperatures at Doi Pha Tang, a high-elevation viewpoint in Chiang Rai Province in northern Thailand, dropped below freezing. It became the coldest day in the area in more than ten years. This sharp drop in temperature formed part of a wider cold spell across Southeast Asia.

Frost, known locally as mae khaneng or “mother of ice”, spread across the hills, fields, and trees, turning the landscape into a glistening white scene. Locals and tourists woke to a rare wintry view in a region usually known for its tropical heat. According to regional weather data, this was the first time the mercury dipped under 0°C here since at least 2014.

What Happened: Key Details

  • Lowest temperatures: In the early hours, Doi Pha Tang and nearby mountain weather stations reported lows between -1°C and 1°C, far below the normal November values. Down in Chiang Rai city, temperatures stayed around 12–15°C. Higher sites above 1,000 metres, such as Doi Pha Tang, cooled much more because of clear skies and strong night-time heat loss.
  • Frost coverage: Thick frost formed on grass, shrubs, crops, and rooftops. Some areas saw white deposits about 2–5 cm deep. It looked like light snow, but it was frozen dew rather than actual snowfall. Photos shared online showed bright white hillsides under a pale morning sky.
  • Wider regional impact: The cold did not affect Thailand alone. Across northern Thailand, Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai dropped to 2°C, with frost recorded for a sixth day in a row, which attracted many tourists in winter clothing. In Laos, the Plain of Jars reported 1.0°C, only 0.4°C warmer than the national November record from 1928. Namsam in Myanmar recorded -0.5°C, a new low for November there. In Thailand’s Umphang district, the temperature fell to 6.0°C, another new November record.

The cold surge came from a push of Siberian air moving south into the region. It caused some disruption to daily life. Farmers covered crops with sheets and netting, and schools in some high-altitude villages opened later in the morning. No serious damage or large-scale problems were reported, but officials reminded residents, especially older people, young children, and those with existing health problems, to keep warm.

cold weather chiang rai

Tourists Rush To Chiang Rai’s Peaks

Even in the severe cold, people continued to travel to the mountains. Visitor numbers remained strong at popular viewpoints.

Phu Chi Fa in Thoeng district, which connects to Doi Pha Tang, drew many visitors who came to enjoy:

  • Long lines of mountain ridges and sheer cliffs
  • A thick sea of early-morning fog fills the valleys
  • Impressive sunrise views above the mist

Weekends, public holidays, and long weekends brought the largest crowds.

This year, the frost or “แม่คะนิ้ง”, usually expected by many at Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai, appeared more striking at Doi Pha Tang in Chiang Rai. That shift made Doi Pha Tang one of the stand-out winter spots of the season.

For anyone who loves cold air, fog, and sunrise views from high ground, this winter in Chiang Rai feels especially memorable.

Governor Issues Cold Weather Warning

Mr Chuchip Pongchai, Governor of Chiang Rai Province, issued a cold weather advisory for upper Thailand. He stated that the low temperatures would continue from 26 to 29 November.

He asked residents to look after their health, wear enough warm clothing, and keep an eye on children, elderly family members, and people with long-term health conditions. If any emergency or public disaster occurs, people can call the safety hotline “สายด่วนนิรภัย 1784” at any time.

Staying updated on weather reports and dressing in proper layers can greatly reduce health risks when the temperature drops this far.

Cool Weather Chiang Rai

Why Was It So Cold? A Rare Weather Pattern

Mountain areas in northern Thailand sometimes drop close to freezing in the cool season, mainly between December and January. November freezes, however, are unusual. Several factors came together:

  • High-pressure system: A strong high-pressure area over China sent a mass of cold, dry air into the Mekong region. This reduced cloud cover and allowed heat from the ground to escape quickly during the night.
  • Height of the terrain: At roughly 1,500–2,000 metres above sea level, Doi Pha Tang cools much faster than Chiang Rai city, where the average November low is around 17–19°C. Historical data suggests sub-zero readings here once every 5–10 years, but the timing in late November and the strength of the cold stand out.
  • Climate background: Global warming lifts average temperatures over time, but short, sharp cold spells still occur because of natural swings in weather patterns. Thailand’s national all-time low stands at -1.4°C in Sakon Nakhon in 1974. Higher peaks, such as Doi Inthanon, have seen readings as low as -6°C.

Historical Comparison

To see how unusual this event was, the table below compares November low temperatures at Doi Pha Tang and nearby high sites over the last 15 years, based on Thai Meteorological Department archives and other local stations:

Year Lowest Temp (°C) Frost Reported? Notes
2025 (29 Nov) -0.5 to -1.0 Yes (widespread) Coldest in over a decade; regional cold wave
2022 3.2 Patchy Weaker cold front
2019 1.8 Minimal Late November cool spell
2017 0.5 Light Previous recent low
2014 -0.2 Yes Last sub-zero event before 2025
2011 2.1 No Typical cool season
Average Nov (2010–2024) 4–6 Rare Usual highland low

The 2025 cold snap edges past 2014 as the chilliest recent event, with much broader frost formation helped by very dry air.

Weather for Chiang Rai

Forecasters expect the freeze to be brief. By 30 November, temperatures began to rise, with highland lows climbing to around 5–8°C. A gradual warming trend into December should follow, though people can still expect cool to cold mornings through at least mid-December. It looks like a good period for winter tourism in Chiang Rai, with hot drinks at misty viewpoints, camping on cool ridges, and morning walks past frosty grass.

Anyone planning a trip should pack layers. Mornings and evenings call for jackets, hats, and gloves, while afternoons can still reach 25–28°C in sunshine.

This event highlights how varied Thailand’s climate can be, with tropical beaches in the south and near-freezing peaks in the north. Weather fans and photographers will be watching closely, as high spots like Doi Pha Tang may see more frosty mornings before the cool season ends.

