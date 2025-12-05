Chiang Rai Mourns the Death of Channel 8 Reporter Nattawut Ponglanka

CHIANG RAI – Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of Nattawut Ponglanka, known to many as “Nut”, a respected field reporter and news anchor from Channel 8, who passed away from a heart condition on 30 November at the age of 35.

His family has brought his body back to his birthplace in Chiang Rai so they can hold final ceremonies at Wat Rim Kok in Mae Yao subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai district. The cremation has been scheduled for 6 December 2025.

Before this, religious rites were held for two nights at Wat Kluai in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi, from 1 to 2 December. After those services, his relatives moved his body back to Chiang Rai, where further merit-making and prayer services will take place for three nights.

Nut, whose family nickname was “Kung” or “Nut”, was born and raised in Mueang Chiang Rai. The mood at Wat Rim Kok has been filled with sorrow, as relatives, friends, and colleagues remember him as a kind person, a role model, and a strong support for his family, especially his younger siblings.

Anucha Ponglanka, 28, the youngest brother of Nattawut, spoke through tears about how caring his brother always was. He said Nut often called to check on him, with their last conversation taking place at the end of November. During that call, Nut asked about his life and future, worried that work kept him from visiting home often.

Anucha shared that his brother always encouraged him to think about his future and to stay on the right path. After Nut’s sudden passing, Anucha promised that from now on, he will live as a good person, so his brother can rest peacefully without any more worries about him.

Supaporn Awo, 29, a cousin of Nattawut, said that “P’Kung” had always been an outstanding student, often earning a perfect grade point average of 4.0. She described him as friendly, warm, and easy to talk to. They grew up together, and he constantly supported and helped his younger relatives whenever they needed anything.

She said the family was shocked and heartbroken when they heard the news of his death, as they felt he had left them far too soon.

Other relatives also spoke in the same way about Nattawut. They all agreed he was bright, hard-working, kind, and generous. He was someone younger family members could always rely on.

After finishing his schooling in Chiang Rai, Nattawut went on to study accounting at Sripatum University. Once he graduated, he returned to Chiang Rai and started his career as a radio host and DJ. He later moved into journalism and worked for several news agencies before becoming a field reporter and news anchor with Channel 8.

Over the course of his career, he received several honours, including awards that recognised him as an exemplary person and an outstanding media professional. For many who knew him, both inside and outside the industry, he was a genuine role model in his work and in his personal life.

Related News: