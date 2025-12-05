Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Mourns the Death of Channel 8 Reporter Nattawut Ponglanka

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Chiang Rai Mourns the Death of Channel 8 Reporter Nattawut Ponglanka

CHIANG RAI – Family, friends, and fans are mourning the loss of Nattawut Ponglanka, known to many as “Nut”, a respected field reporter and news anchor from Channel 8, who passed away from a heart condition on 30 November at the age of 35.

His family has brought his body back to his birthplace in Chiang Rai so they can hold final ceremonies at Wat Rim Kok in Mae Yao subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai district. The cremation has been scheduled for 6 December 2025.

Before this, religious rites were held for two nights at Wat Kluai in Bang Kruai district, Nonthaburi, from 1 to 2 December. After those services, his relatives moved his body back to Chiang Rai, where further merit-making and prayer services will take place for three nights.

Nut, whose family nickname was “Kung” or “Nut”, was born and raised in Mueang Chiang Rai. The mood at Wat Rim Kok has been filled with sorrow, as relatives, friends, and colleagues remember him as a kind person, a role model, and a strong support for his family, especially his younger siblings.

Chiang Rai Mourns the Death of Channel 8 Reporter Nattawut Ponglanka

Anucha Ponglanka, 28, the youngest brother of Nattawut, spoke through tears about how caring his brother always was. He said Nut often called to check on him, with their last conversation taking place at the end of November. During that call, Nut asked about his life and future, worried that work kept him from visiting home often.

Anucha shared that his brother always encouraged him to think about his future and to stay on the right path. After Nut’s sudden passing, Anucha promised that from now on, he will live as a good person, so his brother can rest peacefully without any more worries about him.

Supaporn Awo, 29, a cousin of Nattawut, said that “P’Kung” had always been an outstanding student, often earning a perfect grade point average of 4.0. She described him as friendly, warm, and easy to talk to. They grew up together, and he constantly supported and helped his younger relatives whenever they needed anything.

Chiang Rai Mourns the Death of Channel 8 Reporter Nattawut Ponglanka

She said the family was shocked and heartbroken when they heard the news of his death, as they felt he had left them far too soon.

Other relatives also spoke in the same way about Nattawut. They all agreed he was bright, hard-working, kind, and generous. He was someone younger family members could always rely on.

After finishing his schooling in Chiang Rai, Nattawut went on to study accounting at Sripatum University. Once he graduated, he returned to Chiang Rai and started his career as a radio host and DJ. He later moved into journalism and worked for several news agencies before becoming a field reporter and news anchor with Channel 8.

Over the course of his career, he received several honours, including awards that recognised him as an exemplary person and an outstanding media professional. For many who knew him, both inside and outside the industry, he was a genuine role model in his work and in his personal life.

Related News:

Chiang Rai’s Overbrook Hospital and Fujifilm Launch Mobile Medical Unit

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Neuralink's New BCI Breakthroughs Expand the Human Potential Neuralink and New BCI Breakthroughs Expand the Human Potential
Next Article The 12 Guardians of Doi Tung Forest Opens in Chiang Rai The 12 Guardians of Doi Tung Forest Opens in Chiang Rai

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Terence Crawford Stripped of WBC Super Middleweight Title
Terence Crawford Stripped of WBC Super Middleweight Title in Bangkok
Sports
IndiGo Cancels 550 Flights in a Single Day
IndiGo Cancels 550 Flights in a Single Day Over New Flight Duty Time Limitation
India
UK Electric Car Sales Market Plummet To a 2-Year Low
UK Electric Car Sales Market Plummet To a 2-Year Low
Automotive
Thailand-Cambodia Tensions
Thailand-Cambodia Tensions Rise Over Landmines, Border Dispute, and Cyber Scams
News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App