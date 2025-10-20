Chiang Rai Border Patrol and Sports Authority Provide Sports Equipment for Children

CHIANG RAI – The National Sports Development Fund of the Sports Authority of Thailand joined the Border Patrol Police to roll out the project “School of Knowledge, Sanctuary of Hope.” The team handed over an upgraded sports field, lighting, sports equipment, and medical supplies to the Border Patrol Police Learning Centre, Ban Huai Kuk, in Wiang Kaen district.

The goal is to open up more chances for children and youth in border communities to play, learn, and stay active. The project aims to inspire children and youth in remote areas and foster collaboration between the fund and local schools and hospitals.

The official handover ceremony was attended by Mr. Thanukiat Chanchum, Manager of the National Sports Development Fund; Pol. Lt. Gen. Rungroj Thakoorpunyasiri, Commander of the Border Patrol Police; Mr. Thammawat Wongcharoenyos, Commissioner of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), representative of the provincial sports association; executives and relevant officials; and Pol. Sgt. Maj. Chalermchai Sitthi, Headmaster of the Ban Huai Kuk Border Patrol Police Learning Center.

Beyond the new facilities, the organizers hosted a hands-on sports clinic for students and residents. Former Thai national athletes shared skills and encouraged young players, including Manas Bunjamnong, Olympic gold and silver medalist in amateur boxing, Anan Nanok, former national footballer, and Soraya Promla, former national volleyball player from Chiang Rai.

The National Sports Development Fund and the Sports Authority of Thailand plan to continue this work. A second delivery of a sports field, lighting, sports gear, and medical equipment is scheduled for 30 October 2025 at the Border Patrol Police Learning Centre Volunteer Eagle, Pakeanyo Village, in Kaeng Krachan district, Phetchaburi. The aim is steady support for youth sport and community health in remote areas.

