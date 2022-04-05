Chiang Rai’s Top 5 Hotels Will Make Your Vacation Complete In 2022

Many of us who love Thailand have heard of Chiang Mai but overlook Chiang Rai. Thai’s hidden gem is just 3 hours away from Chiang Mai and a few miles south of the Golden Triangle (Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar border). Chiang Rai is an isolated destination with a distinct culture, cuisine, architecture, attractions, and more. It is essential to stay in the perfect accommodation to make the most of your stay.

Chiang Rai’s top 5 hotels will complete your vacation!

The following are the top 5 hotels that you need to check out if you want to make your holiday a success!

1. Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

What is glamping? Glamping is outdoor camping with all the amenities! It’s a combination of glam and camping! Chiang Rai is a great place to experience it if you’ve never been. Tented Camp Golden Triangle is the epitome of being one with nature, as you are surrounded by a bamboo forest. Excursions to see rescue elephants and trekking in bamboo jungles are available to those interested in flora and fauna.

You’ll find a minibar in your tent-like room, as well as a private balcony with a great view. Additionally, a wooden hot tub complements your experience. There are Thai, Laotian, Burmese, and Western dining options that represent the Golden Triangle location. In one of Thailand’s most eco-friendly hotels, you can immerse yourself in nature.

2. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp Resort

The Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp-Resort offers breathtaking views of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos. There’s no doubt that this exotic hotel is one of the best hotels to stay at in Chiang Rai with its bamboo forest, lush gardens, and rice paddies.

You will never be bored here. There is an infinity pool with jungle views. A wilderness spa. Elephants roam the Mahout camp. The hotel is home to an elephant camp, scientific research, and conservation programs. All these activities are included in the all-inclusive package. You can take yoga classes, cycle, or take a longtail boat down the Mekong!

3. Athiya the Hidden Court Chiang Saen Boutique Hotel

Chiang Saen is famous for The Temple of the Teak Forest in Chiang Rai, where the unique hotel is located. Teak makes up 90% of the hotel, perfectly representing the area’s culture! You will be greeted by the homely ambiance of Thai culture the moment you step into the hotel.

Nearby is the 700-year-old ancient temple Athi Ton Kaew. You can relax by the pool or watch the sunset after a full day of exploring Chiang Saen. The hotel is family-owned, which means coziness and authenticity.

4. Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort

One of the finest hotels in Chiang Rai is Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort. Located on the Mae Kok river banks, you will enjoy complete privacy and relaxation. The hotel also has a spa, gym, pool, restaurants, and bars.

Stylish rooms feature high-end bathrooms and plush bedding. The hotel’s amenities are up to par with its price per night. Restaurants at the hotel serve delicious Italian and international cuisine!

5. The Riverie by Katatani

Looking for luxury and exclusivity in Chiang Rai? On an island amid the Kok River, the Reverie by Katatani has immaculate gardens and large romantic pools. You are only 20 minutes from the city center for shopping or exploring. Enjoy it all!

Thailand’s northernmost region, Chiang Rai, is known for its scenery and wildlife. These hotels are not far from the Golden Triangle, and some of them even offer a beautiful view of Thailand, Myanmar, and Laos. Hotels can be hard to find, but these five will give you an unforgettable experience. Check them out now!

