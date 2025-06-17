Chiang Rai News

Teacher Smashes School Van Window in a Fit of Road Rage

Anna Wong
Anna Wong - Senior Editor
Teacher, School Bus, Chiang Rai
The teacher riding a motorcycle gave the middle finger, and smashing a school van windshield in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI — Police have reported that a young man who chased and smashed the front windshield of a school van in Mae Sai has been identified as a contract teacher. He admitted he lost his temper after the van driver allegedly sideswiped his did not stop.

He followed the van on his motorcycle, gave an obscene gesture, and smashed its window, scaring all the students inside as it travelled between Huai Nam Rin intersection and the Ban Phatak community checkpoint in Wiang Phang Kham subdistrict, Mae Sai. The van driver reported the incident to Mae Sai police.

After the report, police officers reviewed CCTV footage and talked to the van driver and other witnesses. This led them to track down the suspect’s escape route. Soon after, Mr. Rinn, a 43-year-old contract teacher at a local school, came forward at the Mae Sai police station.

He confessed that he was the motorcyclist who chased and hit the school van.

Teacher, School van, Chiang Rai

Mr. Rinn explained he had just bought a new motorcycle but was knocked over by the van. The hot weather, a long, tiring day, and his frustration made him lose control.  He said he only wanted to speak with the van driver, but when the driver wouldn’t talk, his anger got the better of him, and he reacted as seen in the video.

He handed over his motorcycle, helmet, and the yellow shirt he wore during the incident to police. He expressed deep regret and apologized, saying he should have thought things through and not let his emotions take over.

He said at the time, he did not know how to handle the situation and followed the van, but he admits violence was not the answer and he would never do it again, no matter how much damage was done to his bike. He believes the law will handle matters fairly.

Teacher Chiang Rai

Mr. Rinn also shared that some people may not understand what triggered his anger since the full story was not shown in the video. The teacher wanted others to know he tried to resolve the issue peacefully and did not plan to cause trouble. He just wanted to get home to his family and deeply regrets his actions.

He added that work stress, the weather, and personal responsibilities weighed on him that day. He was exhausted from driving all day, and when the misunderstanding with the van driver happened, his concern for his motorcycle overwhelmed him.

He tried to resolve things calmly, but it escalated, as seen in the clip. The teacher repeated his apology and said there was nothing more he could say.

Pol Col Technique Jansee, the Mae Sai police chief, assigned investigators to gather statements and evidence to proceed according to the law. Some parents of the affected students have also expressed their intention to file complaints, just like the van driver.

The incident has left both van drivers and parents uneasy, as nothing like this has happened before.

Related News:

Teacher Punishes Students Smoking Cigarettes, Makes them Drink Butt Water

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAnna Wong
Senior Editor
Follow:
Anna Wong serves as the editor of the Chiang Rai Times, bringing precision and clarity to the publication. Her leadership ensures that the news reaches readers with accuracy and insight. With a keen eye for detail,
Previous Article Bus Passenfer Dies, Lampang Bus Passengers Shocked After Travelling 15 Hours With a Dead Man
Next Article Bangkok Condo Market Bangkok Condo Market Expected to Decline Despite Incentives

SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Call Center Scams in Thailand
Call Center Scams Reamerging in Thailand Despite Crackdowns
Crime
Bangkok Condo Market
Bangkok Condo Market Expected to Decline Despite Incentives
Business
Bus Passenfer Dies, Lampang
Bus Passengers Shocked After Travelling 15 Hours With a Dead Man
News
Chiang Rai Governor Hold Roundtable
Chiang Rai Governor Hold Roundtable on Flooding and River Pollution
Chiang Rai News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App