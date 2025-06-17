Teacher Smashes School Van Window in a Fit of Road Rage

CHIANG RAI — Police have reported that a young man who chased and smashed the front windshield of a school van in Mae Sai has been identified as a contract teacher. He admitted he lost his temper after the van driver allegedly sideswiped his did not stop.

He followed the van on his motorcycle, gave an obscene gesture, and smashed its window, scaring all the students inside as it travelled between Huai Nam Rin intersection and the Ban Phatak community checkpoint in Wiang Phang Kham subdistrict, Mae Sai. The van driver reported the incident to Mae Sai police.

After the report, police officers reviewed CCTV footage and talked to the van driver and other witnesses. This led them to track down the suspect’s escape route. Soon after, Mr. Rinn, a 43-year-old contract teacher at a local school, came forward at the Mae Sai police station.

He confessed that he was the motorcyclist who chased and hit the school van.

Mr. Rinn explained he had just bought a new motorcycle but was knocked over by the van. The hot weather, a long, tiring day, and his frustration made him lose control. He said he only wanted to speak with the van driver, but when the driver wouldn’t talk, his anger got the better of him, and he reacted as seen in the video.

He handed over his motorcycle, helmet, and the yellow shirt he wore during the incident to police. He expressed deep regret and apologized, saying he should have thought things through and not let his emotions take over.

He said at the time, he did not know how to handle the situation and followed the van, but he admits violence was not the answer and he would never do it again, no matter how much damage was done to his bike. He believes the law will handle matters fairly.

Mr. Rinn also shared that some people may not understand what triggered his anger since the full story was not shown in the video. The teacher wanted others to know he tried to resolve the issue peacefully and did not plan to cause trouble. He just wanted to get home to his family and deeply regrets his actions.

He added that work stress, the weather, and personal responsibilities weighed on him that day. He was exhausted from driving all day, and when the misunderstanding with the van driver happened, his concern for his motorcycle overwhelmed him.

He tried to resolve things calmly, but it escalated, as seen in the clip. The teacher repeated his apology and said there was nothing more he could say.

Pol Col Technique Jansee, the Mae Sai police chief, assigned investigators to gather statements and evidence to proceed according to the law. Some parents of the affected students have also expressed their intention to file complaints, just like the van driver.

The incident has left both van drivers and parents uneasy, as nothing like this has happened before.

