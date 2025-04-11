Chiang Rai News

Locals Set Up Stalls Along the Sai River for Songkran Festivities

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Mae Sai River Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai – Residents and vendors in Mae Sai and Tachileik have lined the Sai River with bamboo stalls and floating rafts, welcoming visitors to celebrate Myanmar’s “Thingyan” or traditional Songkran festival. Festivities are set to continue throughout the month of April.

According to local reports, the Sai River, located on the Chiang Rai-Myanmar border near Tachileik, has become a bustling hub ahead of Songkran Festival. The area is filled with temporary bamboo structures and makeshift stalls catering to tourists eager to enjoy the water festival.

The celebrations extend across various waterways in the region, including the Sai, Loi To Kham, and Hock rivers.

The area near Ban Doi To Kham, where the Sai River flows on both sides of Tachileik, has been a particular hotspot. Bamboo structures have been transformed into lively spaces where people can cool off and enjoy the summer celebration.

Thingyan is the traditional New Year festival in Myanmar, typically celebrated in mid-April. It marks the beginning of the Burmese New Year according to the lunisolar Buddhist calendar.

The festival is known for its vibrant water-throwing activities, symbolizing the washing away of the previous year’s misfortunes and sins, and welcoming a fresh start.

People set up stages called pandals along streets, splashing water on passersby with hoses, buckets, or water guns. It’s a time of joy, community, and cooling off in the hot season. Traditional foods like mont lone yay paw (floating rice dumplings) are also enjoyed.

Beyond the water play, Thingyan includes cultural and religious traditions. Communities might gather near the Sai River for activities like satuditha (communal feasts offering free food), shinbyu (novitiation ceremonies for young boys entering monasteries), or nga hlut pwè (releasing fish into the river as a meritorious deed).

Traditional foods like mont lone yay baw (glutinous rice balls with palm sugar) or shwe yin aye (a coconut milk dessert) could be shared among participants, fostering a sense of togetherness.

The festival’s timing in April, Myanmar’s hottest month, makes rivers like the Sai a natural draw for cooling off during the celebrations. In Shan State, where the Sai River flows, the festivities might blend local ethnic traditions—such as those of the Shan people—with broader Burmese customs, adding unique flavors to the event.

While major cities like Yangon and Mandalay host large-scale Thingyan events with stages and pandals (temporary water-spraying stations), rural areas near rivers often keep it simpler, with community-driven water fights and rituals.

Meanwhile, in Mae Sai city residents are getting ready for Songkran, streets are being decorated, locals are stocking up on water guns, and families are preparing traditional foods. Temples are also busy, as many will visit to make merit during the holiday.

Related News:

Chiang Rai Moves to Demolish Buildings Along Mae Sai River

 

Guanlei Port Opens in Kunming to Receive Fruit Shipped from Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai Governor Announces Province Ready for Tourism
Hoteliers in Chiang Rai Push For Tourism Boost
Chiang Rai Governor in Hot Water For Missing Acting Prime Minister’s Visit
Thailand Works to Repatriate 7,000 Foreigners Rescued from Myanmar Scam Call Centers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Ping River encroachment Chiang Mai Chiang Mai Residents Demand Action Over Ping River Encroachment
Next Article American Academic Charged with Lese Majeste Released on Bail American Academic Charged with Lese Majeste Released on Bail

Soi Dog

Trending News

Tahawwur Rana
US Extradites Suspected 2008 Bombing Terrorist Tahawwur Rana Back to India
India
American Academic Charged with Lese Majeste Released on Bail
American Academic Charged with Lese Majeste Released on Bail
Crime
Ping River encroachment Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai Residents Demand Action Over Ping River Encroachment
Northern Thailand
Toxic contamination of Mae Kok River Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai Residents Demanded Action Over Toxic Contaminates in Mae Kok River
Chiang Rai News

Make Optimized Content in Minutes

rightblogger

Download Our App