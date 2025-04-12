Songkran in Chiang Rai 2025: Experience the Spirit of Lanna Culture

Chiang Rai’s Songkran Festival 2025, also known as Pi Mai Muang or the Thai New Year celebration, promises a vibrant mix of fun and tradition. Officially set as a public holiday from 13–15 April each year, this event is a highlight of the Thai summer.

This year, there are six key locations in Chiang Rai hosting Songkran festivities, offering water activities throughout April, from the 1st to the 30th.

San Khong Road Water Play Zone Pi Mai Muang Celebration at Chiang Rai Municipality Water Splashing Fun at Central Chiang Rai Songkran Festival in Chiang Saen Songkran in Chiang Khong Songkran in Mae Sai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Chiang Rai office invites everyone to join the local Lanna-style festivities. Expect live music, traditional performances, and an atmosphere filled with joy and relaxation, perfect for summer.

Special Events: Songkran Tan Tung at Wat Klang Wiang

From 1–30 April 2025, Wat Klang Wiang in Mueang District, Chiang Rai will host the “Songkran Tan Tung” event. This unique celebration combines cultural and spiritual activities, including:

Making Merit and Praying : Participate in temple ceremonies and seek blessings for happiness and peace.

: Participate in temple ceremonies and seek blessings for happiness and peace. Bathing the Sacred Rain Buddha Statue : Take part in pouring water over the revered statue for good fortune.

: Take part in pouring water over the revered statue for good fortune. Tung Installation for the 12 Zodiac Signs : Place a “tung” (Lanna-style flag) corresponding to your zodiac sign as a spiritual offering.

: Place a “tung” (Lanna-style flag) corresponding to your zodiac sign as a spiritual offering. Worshipping the City Pillar Shrine: Pay your respects at this sacred city landmark to bring blessings to yourself and your family.

Visitors are encouraged to wear traditional Lanna attire and capture memorable photos surrounded by the serene beauty of the temple.

More Songkran Highlights

Chiang Rai Municipality will host additional events throughout April. The Pi Mai Muang Festival at San Khong Noi Road and the Water Play Zone promise days of fun and celebration. Central Chiang Rai will organise the “Chiangrai Songkran Festival 2025” from 13–15 and 19 April at its outdoor plaza area.

In Chiang Khong, the “Grand Songkran Festival” will be held on 13 April at the Cultural Square, while Chiang Saen will host its own festivities from 12, and 16–18 April near the district office. Other communities, such as Pong Sri Nagar, will also host Songkran traditions, including the “Pi Mai Muang Pong Sri Nagar Festival” on 19–20 April.

Lanna Songkran Awaits

Songkran in Chiang Rai is more than just water fights – it’s a chance to reconnect with cultural roots, celebrate traditions, and spread kindness. Whether you join the large-scale events or local community gatherings, this is a celebration that brings people together in joy and respect.

Plan your trip and don’t miss this chance to experience the heart of Lanna culture in Chiang Rai this year!