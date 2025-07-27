Highways Department Closes Roads Chiang Rai Due to Severe Flooding

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Highways has announced that 18 routes are currently impassable due to severe flooding in the North. The department continues to offer support to those affected, working closely with local agencies and deploying staff and equipment to help residents as much as possible.

Mr. Montri Dechasakul, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said the agency has instructed all regional and provincial offices to remain alert and respond quickly during flooding events.

Special attention has been given to affected routes such as Chiang Rai, Phrae, Nan, Tak and Sukhothai. Teams are joining forces with the provinces to send staff and supplies, manage traffic, and support local people.

When a road can’t be used, they are finding alternative routes and working with provincial teams to offer immediate help. If roads or bridges are damaged, repairs are carried out straight away. When fallen trees or debris block access, machines and crews are sent in to clear the way so people can get through safely.

The director-general also gave an update on the flood situation. The Road Maintenance Division reported that, as of 15:30 on 26 July 2025, flooding had hit seven provinces: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Phayao, Tak and Ubon Ratchathani. Out of 37 affected roads, 19 are open to traffic, but 18 remain closed.

The following routes are not currently passable:

Rural Route CHR.4008 (Junction with Hwy. 1020 – Ban Sisat), Khun Tan and Phaya Mengrai, Chiang Rai (km 4+100 to 4+500) Rural Route NAN.4020 (Junction with Hwy. 1168 – Ban Huai Son), Phu Phiang and Wiang Sa, Nan (km 10+500 to 10+900 and km 31+690 to 32+200) Rural Route PAY.4029 (Junction with Hwy. 1148 km 95+225 – Royal Project, Ban Nong Ha), Chiang Kham, Phayao (km 8+900 to 9+000) Rural Route PHR.3014 (Junction with Hwy. 103 km 16+650 – Ban Rong Than), Song, Phrae (km 0+800 to 1+500) Rural Route PHR.4004 (Junction with Hwy. 1023 – Ban Thung), Muang, Sung Men and Den Chai, Phrae (km 0+000 to 1+000) Rural Route PHR.4012 (Junction with Hwy. 1154 – Kaeng Suea Ten), Song, Phrae (km 2+100 to 3+500) Rural Route PHR.4016 (Junction with Hwy. 1023 – Ban Dong Charoen), Song, Phrae (km 0+000 to 3+550) Rural Route PHR.4025 (Junction with Hwy. 1154 km 44+950 – Ban Lom Dong), Song, Phrae (km 0+000 to 1+000) Riverside road at Yom River Bridge (Route PAY.003), Pong, Phayao (km 0+000 to 1+100 and km 0+100 to 0+300) Riverside road at Yom River Bridge (Route PAY.002), Pong, Phayao (km 0+000 to 1+100) Nan Nakhon Pathana Rural Road (Route NAN.012), Phu Phiang to Muang, Nan (km 0+000 to 0+500) Riverside road at Yom River Bridge (Route PHR.001), Nong Muang Khai, Phrae (km 0+485 to 1+185) Riverside road at Wang Thong Bridge (Route PHR.003), Muang, Phrae (km 0+000 to 0+743) Riverside road at Du Tai Pathana Bridge (Route NAN.007), Muang, Nan (km 0+000 to 0+250) Riverside road at Kong Khwai Pracha Pathana Bridge (Route NAN.016), Muang, Nan (km 0+000 to 0+250) Riverside road at Pracharuamrat Pathana Bridge (Route NAN.014), Wiang Sa, Nan (km 0+000 to 0+400) Rural Route TAK.3006 (Junction with Hwy. 105 – Ban Wang Pha), Mae Sot and Mae Ramat, Tak (km 7+290 to 7+300) Rural Route TAK.3002 (Junction with Hwy. 105 – Ban Wang Kaew), Mae Sot and Mae Ramat, Tak (km 11+950 to 12+000, km 12+100 to 12+150, and km 16+500 to 16+550)

The Department of Rural Roads is closely monitoring the situation across all affected regions. Updates will be shared regularly with the public. Anyone needing assistance can reach out to their local rural roads office or call the department’s hotline on 1146.

