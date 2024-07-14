Chiang Rai News

Prime Minister Greets Tourist on Chiang Rai’s Walking Street

Prime Minister Greets Citizens and Tourist on Chiang Rai's Walking Street
On July 13, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin walked the Chiang Rai Walking Street, where Thai people, vendors and tourists’ flocked to take selfies and meet Thailand’s leader. An Australian tourist asked his name before answering humorously ‘Nit’.

At 6:20 p.m. on July 13 at Chiang Rai Municipality, Prime Minister Settha and his delegation came to eat dinner and watched performances from youth and dance troupes, organized by Chiang Rai Municipality as a welcome.  After finishing eating The Prime Minister then walked the Chiang Rai Walking Street to talk with the people.

He was approached by group of Chiang Rai citizens appeared to submit a letter demanding the release of political prisoners.

the Prime Minister greeted many foreign tourists who came to ask to take pictures.
The Prime Minister greeted many foreign tourists – Khaosod Image

Mr. Sarawut Kulthuraphot, lawyer and representative of a People’s Group gave a letter to Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, requesting the release of political prisoners, especially Mr. Anon Nampa, who is being help on article 112 lese majeste charges.

He told the Prime Minister that was having a difficult to speaking to his client Mr. Anon in prison and need to preparing the case. Mr. Settha accepted the letter gracefully and told Mr. Sarawut he would have his office look deeper into the matter.

Earlier in the day Mr. Settha held a meeting with the Chiang Rai Municipality to discuss the development plan for the province and work to upgrade Chiang Rai to be a city worth visiting.He talked with local business people on promoting the provinces for its organic food products, health an wellness centers and its famous hot springs.

Mr. Settha also emphasis on moving forward with the development of agricultural crop processing products in Chiang Rai Province to create added value for products. He said his office would help with facilitating care for and rehabilitate drug addicts.

Prime Minister Settha Thavisin Pays a Visits to Chiang Rai

Prime Minister Praises Chiang Rai Police

On July 12, Prime Minister Settha Thavisin and his delegation arrived at Mae Fah Luang Airport with MPs from the Pheu Thai Party, namely Piyarat Tiyapairat and Visaradee Techateerawat greeting him.

The Prime Minister visited the Muang Police Station to encourage the officers and listen to reports from Border Patrol Police officers who seized drugs in Mae Korn Subdistrict of Chiang Rai the day before.

After listening to  the report the Prime Minister’s emphasized officials to be careful about safety and take care of the welfare of the working staff and that they must always be ready.

Prime Minister Settha Thavisin Pays a Visits to Chiang Rai
Prime Minister Settha Thavisin poses with students in Chiang Rai – CTN News Image

He then traveled to Thesaban 8 School, in Ban Mai Municipality, where villagers who came to welcome him and gave him blue and white ethnic suits. The Prime Minister took off the jacket he was wearing. and immediately put on the suit given to him by the villagers before receiving flowers from the teacher and kindergarten children.

Prime Minister Settha then joined parents and teachers in cheering on the friendly football match between Thesaban 5 Den Ha School and Thesaban 6 Nakhon Chiang Rai School.

He told the students I’m really glad that you guys chose to do good activities with your friends and loved ones. And don’t get involved with drugs.’

 

