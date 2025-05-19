Phu Chi Fa Reopens as Calm Returns Across the Border in Laos

CHIANG RAI – The Phu Chi Fa National Park in Chiang Rai which had been temporarily closed due to safety concerns over fighting across the border in Laos. The park reopened after the area returned to normal following a series of armed clashes just across the border in Laos.

Earlier this month, fighting broke out between Lao soldiers and an unidentified group near the Phu Pha Mon mountain in Bokeo province, Laos. The trouble happened on 3-4 May, right across from Wiang Kaen district in Chiang Rai.

Some stray bullets even hit rooftops in the Por subdistrict, causing anxiety among residents. As a safety measure, park authorities closed Phu Chi Fa to tourists.

Thanitpong Rattanapol, head of the Phu Chi Fa National Park, announced that the viewpoint and surrounding areas are now open. He said that the situation in Wiang Kaen and nearby areas has calmed.

However, park staff will keep monitoring the situation closely. Visitors can contact the park office at 08-6274-8507 for up-to-date information.

The fighting took place opposite Doi Pha Tang and Phu Chi Fa. Lao authorities reported that a group of five or six attackers stormed three army posts, using weapons such as M79 grenade launchers, AK47 rifles, hand grenades, and M16 rifles.

Early in the morning on 4 May, soldiers at one of the posts saw lights coming from the Thai side of the border.

Three Lao soldiers lost their lives in the clashes: Lieutenant Colonel Bunta, Captain Thongwan Maniwan, and Lieutenant Kaenkham. Three others were injured. Authorities in Laos managed to arrest one suspect and sent more troops and police to Bokeo to restore order.

Although things are quiet now, officials have not revealed who was behind the attack or their motive. Some media reports suggest the attackers could be linked to drug trafficking groups upset over recent crackdowns, possibly involving Chinese or Wa groups with interests in Bokeo.

For now, the park is open and safe for visitors, but officials continue to watch the situation carefully.

About Phu Chi Fa

Phu Chi Fa rises 1,628 metres above Chiang Rai in northern Thailand, known for its sweeping views of green forests and valleys covered in mist. Close to the Thai-Laos border, this mountain draws travellers who love nature and a bit of adventure.

Its name means “mountain pointing to the sky”—a nod to the sharp, arrow-like summit and cliffs. At sunrise, the top of Phu Chi Fa turns into a lookout where golden sunlight breaks through the clouds, lighting up a misty sea below.

The walk to the peak is short but can be steep, taking most people 20 to 30 minutes. Wildflowers and local plants line the trail, making the climb even more enjoyable. Local Hmong and Yao villagers help shape the area’s culture.

Many offer homestays and sell handmade crafts, giving visitors a taste of traditional life. Not far from the mountain, you’ll find tea fields and natural hot springs—both great stops to round out your trip.

Phu Chi Fa is at its best from November to February, when the air is cool and the skies are usually clear. With its scenic beauty, peaceful vibe, and local hospitality, this spot is a favourite for hiking, photography, or simply taking in the quiet views. It’s a must-see for anyone exploring northern Thailand.