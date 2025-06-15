Chiang Rai News

Soldiers n Chiang Rai Uncover 4 Million Meth Pills Stashed in Forested Area

Anna Wong
Anna Wong - Senior Editor
Ten of the sacks each contained 300,000 pills and five sacks each held 200,000, making a total of roughly 4 million meth pills

CHIANG RAI – Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force have uncovered a haul of about 4 million methamphetamine pills. The drugs were found near Ban Laowang, in Thoet Thai subdistrict, Mae Fah Luang district, Chiang Rai.

Major Gen. Kidakorn Chantra, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, said soldiers from the Thap Chao Tak Special Operations Unit were patrolling to block drug trafficking in the Ban Laowang area when the team discovered around 15 sacks hidden in the forest.

They brought in two more patrol units and the 8th Military Working Dog Team from the Pha Muang Task Force to secure the scene and check the sacks. Inside, they found methamphetamine tablets, classified as a type 1 narcotic.

Ten of the sacks each contained 300,000 pills, and five sacks each held 200,000, making a total of roughly 4 million pills.

Major Gen. Kidakorn said they believe this batch was moved across the border by a drug trafficking group to be stored and later distributed further inside the country, and his soldiers found the shipment before it could be moved on.

The seized drugs were handed over to Mae Fah Luang police for further investigation. Officials will continue to look into the case and follow up with more checks.

On June 6, soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force engaged in a shootout with drug smugglers in the jungle, seizing a massive 4.2 million methamphetamine pills (21 sacks, each containing 200,000 pills). One smuggler was killed. The seized drugs were handed over to Mae Fah Luang Police Station.

Anna Wong
Senior Editor
Anna Wong serves as the editor of the Chiang Rai Times
