Tourists Flock to Chiang Rai’s Mae Suai Dam for Wet Summer Fun

The Mae Suai Dam in Chiang Rai is buzzing as visitors rush to enjoy wet rafting, a popular summer activity. Crowds have already started gathering, especially on weekends, and with Songkran 2025 just around the corner, this year is expected to surpass the 2024 turnout.

Local businesses are anticipating a financial boost of 450 to 500 million baht.

The Mae Suai Dam, located in Village 14, Ban Den Phu Wiang, Mae Suai District, Chiang Rai, is a large reservoir built in 1998. Its clear, cool waters have become a top destination for summer travellers.

Thanks to community efforts, the area now hosts “Mae Suai Dam Wet Rafting,” an activity that has grown in popularity since its introduction in 2018. Inspired by the wet rafting tours in Kanchanaburi, bamboo rafts were replaced with foam rafts to create a safer and more modern experience.

The activity gained massive attention in 2024, particularly during Songkran, drawing visitors from across the country. The influx of tourists led to long traffic jams and a thriving local economy.

Resorts, restaurants, and riverside stalls flourished, with over 20 new vendors joining to meet demand. That year, wet rafting alone generated at least 100 million baht, not including the additional income from related services like food, drinks, and accommodations.

In 2025, the official opening of the wet rafting season began on March 22. The number of rafting operators has since grown from 20 to 32. Tourists have been visiting in large numbers since February, with weekends proving particularly busy as rafts fill the waters.

This year, the community expects revenue from wet rafting and related activities to reach 450 to 500 million baht. A rafting trip covers a 2-kilometre stretch and takes about 50 minutes. Each raft can accommodate up to seven people for a fee of 800 baht.

Groups larger than seven pay 120 baht per additional adult and 50 baht per child aged 6–9, while younger children ride for free. Each raft includes two paddlers, life vests, a sound system, and transportation back to the starting point.

To reach Mae Suai Dam, take Highway 118 and turn onto Rural Road CHR.3037 near Ban Rim Thang, Village 3, Mae Suai Subdistrict. Alternatively, you can head towards Doi Kad Phi, Doi Wawi, or Doi Chang National Parks and follow the signs. Before reaching the dam, you’ll find several wet rafting service points lining both sides of the river.

Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
