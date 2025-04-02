Company Linked to Collapsed Building in Bangkok Found Working on Project at Mae Fah Luang University

Chiang Rai – The construction company linked to the collapsed building in Bangkok has been named in a joint venture to build a medical staff dormitory at Mae Fah Luang University Medical Centre. The project is valued at 468 million baht.

The university states the recent earthquake caused no damage but is conducting further checks on steel and concrete materials used.

A recent social media buzz highlighted that the construction company associated with the collapse of the Auditor-General’s Office building during the March 28 earthquake is involved in the development of a medical dormitory at Mae Fah Luang University in Chiang Rai.

The dormitory project, valued at 468 million baht, is being built to support medical staff and includes essential infrastructure.

The Mae Fah Luang University has inspected buildings across its campus, including the medical centre and dormitory under construction. Officials confirmed no damage resulted from the earthquake. However, the university president, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Matchima Naradisorn, has ordered additional testing of steel and concrete samples to ensure safety and compliance.

Mae Fah Luang University Orders Inspection

The university stressed that all buildings are designed to withstand earthquake risks. Procurement and material testing adhere to strict regulations and standards. The contracting and inspection processes follow all contractual guidelines to ensure the integrity of the construction.

All materials, especially steel, meet required standards and have been thoroughly tested by certified agencies.

Regarding concerns about the dormitory’s structural integrity, Mae Fah Luang University clarified that the project is being handled by a joint venture, TPC. This includes Thai Paragon Construction Co., Ltd. and China Railway No. 10 (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The procurement process was conducted through e-bidding, in line with the 2017 Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act. The construction management company overseeing the project is not connected to the company mentioned in the collapse incident.

Currently, construction is 46% complete, delayed from the original timeline due to COVID-19 disruptions. Structural work is finished, and architectural and exterior tasks are in progress.

Materials used in the project, including steel, comply with industrial standards and undergo testing by authorized agencies. The steel brand associated with the collapsed building is not being used here.

The Mae Fah Luang University reassured that construction follows approved designs and standards. Regular meetings with contractors and on-site inspections occur weekly to ensure compliance. The work aligns with structural calculations and legal requirements for earthquake-prone areas.

After the earthquake, the university, in collaboration with civil engineers, conducted preliminary inspections and found no damage. To reinforce public confidence in safety, the university has requested further assessments by independent experts for additional assurance.

