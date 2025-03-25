Chiang Rai News

Pollution Control Department Inspects Kok River in Chiang Rai

Officials from the Office of Environmental inspection of the Kok River's water quality.

Chiang Rai – Officials from the Office of Environmental and Pollution Control, under the Pollution Control Department, conducted an inspection of the water quality of the Kok River. While initial findings indicate the water is still within acceptable quality standards, further tests are required to check for chemical and heavy metal contamination.

Concerns were raised by locals about potential pollution stemming from a Chinese-funded gold mining operation in the Wa Red Zone area, which has reportedly caused murky water along the river’s upper reaches.

On Monday, officials from the Chiang Mai-based Office of Environmental and Pollution Control Unit 1 visited several locations along the Kok River in Muang District, Chiang Rai. These waters originate in Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai, and flow through to Myanmar’s Shan State.

Local residents, including those with family in Mong Sit, Myanmar, and the Wa Red Zone, voiced concerns about the impacts of mining operations near their communities.

Reports suggest over 23 Chinese-backed mining companies, including gold mines, are operating in Hung Village, about 36 kilometres from Thailand’s border near Mong Sit.

Mr. Awee Phakmat, Director of Office Unit 1, explained that samples were collected from three key points: near the Chiang Rai Provincial Hall, at the bypass bridge in Doi Hang Subdistrict, and on the riverbank near Pong Na Kham Village in Doi Hang.

The initial analysis showed oxygen levels at 7-8 milligrams per litre, which is considered good. Acidity and alkalinity levels were neutral, and electrical conductivity was low, further confirming the water’s decent quality.

However, officials are sending samples from the Kok River to a laboratory for in-depth testing for heavy metals and chemicals, addressing public concerns. Results are expected within 10 days.

Previously, the Pollution Control Department had inspected the river near the Thailand-Myanmar border at Kaeng Sai Mun Village in Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai. This area lies close to the river’s origin in Myanmar’s Shan State.

While water turbidity was visibly high during their initial assessment, oxygen levels remained at 7-8 milligrams per litre, indicating no immediate risks upon contact.

Electrical conductivity readings in the prior inspection were also normal, with no significant signs of contamination. However, without detailed lab tests, officials could not confirm the presence of harmful substances. Samples from that inspection were also sent for further analysis.

