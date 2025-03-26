Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Water Authority Reports Kok River Water is Safe Despite Sediment

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
The Governor of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA), Mr. Jakrapong Kamchan,

Chiang Rai – On Tuesday, the Governor of the Provincial Waterworks Authority, addressed public concerns with regards to the water quality of the Kok River and excavation for gold mining near the headwaters of the Kok River in Shan State, Myanmar.

Mr. Jakrapong Kamchan said the gold mining activity has caused sediment to cloud the river, raising concerns about water quality and potential impacts on communities relying on tap water for daily use.

In response, the Provincial Waterworks Authority, in collaboration with the Chiang Rai Governor, the Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office, the Pollution Control Department, and other relevant agencies, immediately conducted field inspections.

Water samples were collected from the middle of the Kok River and the Maeyao-Doi Ha Friendship Bridge for testing and analysis. Results showed that the physical characteristics of the water meet the standards for tap water production.

Additionally, the water intake point used by the Chiang Rai Provincial Waterworks Authority branch is located far downstream from the river’s headwaters.

Mr. Jakrapong Kamchan, said the Provincial Waterworks Authority will closely monitor the situation and routinely test water quality. If any issues affecting water quality arise, immediate corrective measures will be taken.

Mr. Thawisak Sookkon, Manager of the Chiang Rai Provincial Waterworks Authority branch, assured that the local branch follows a reliable water production process with strict quality control. Skilled scientists oversee the testing to ensure the tap water is clean and safe for household use before distribution.

Residents can have confidence in the quality of water provided by the Provincial Waterworks Authority. For more information, customers can contact the Chiang Rai PWA branch at 0-5371-3007 or the Provincial Waterworks Authority Contact Centre at 1662, available 24/7.

Updates and services are also accessible through the PWA Plus Life app, the Line account @PWAThailand, and the official Facebook page of the Provincial Waterworks Authority.

Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
