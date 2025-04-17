King Cobra Slithers Into Chiang Rai Home During Songkran Party

A family in Chiang Rai got quite a scare during Songkran celebrations when a large king cobra entered their home. The Chiang Rai municipal emergency team received a call from Mae Yao Subdistrict.

The homeowner reported seeing a big snake coming into the house and asked for help to catch it.

Officials arrived at the single-storey house in Ban Thung Luang, Mae Yao. The homeowner said the snake, about three metres long, came from the backyard and entered the house after spotting people celebrating Songkran outside.

When the team checked inside, they found the king cobra hiding behind a table. Trained staff used their equipment and managed to catch the snake safely within five minutes. Everyone watching was relieved to see the snake caught without trouble.

After measuring the cobra—about 3.2 metres long—the team handed it over to the Department of National Parks and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said the snake will be released back into the wild where it belongs.

King Cobra’s in Chiang Rai

King cobras (Ophiophagus hannah) are present in Chiang Rai, Thailand, though sightings are rare due to their elusive nature and preference for dense habitats.

n Chiang Rai, king cobras inhabit dense forests, grasslands, and areas near water sources like rivers or dams. They are widespread across Thailand, including northern regions like Chiang Rai, but their population density is low due to their status as apex predators with large home ranges (up to 20 square kilometers).

King cobras are generally shy and avoid humans unless startled or cornered. A notable incident in Chiang Rai occurred in April 2024 at Mae Suai Dam, where rafters encountered a king cobra near their raft, causing panic.

Locals safely captured the snake, highlighting their unpredictable presence in recreational areas. They are diurnal but can be active at night, and their diet primarily consists of other snakes, including venomous species.

King cobras are the world’s longest venomous snakes, averaging 3-4 meters but capable of reaching over 5 meters. Their neurotoxic venom can be fatal within 30 minutes if untreated, targeting the nervous system and potentially causing respiratory failure. Antivenom from the Thai Red Cross or institutes in India is effective, but immediate medical attention is critical.

If you encounter a king cobra in Chiang Rai, maintain a safe distance, avoid sudden movements, and do not provoke it. They can strike up to 2 meters and may deliver multiple bites. Contact local wildlife rescue or emergency services for safe removal.

