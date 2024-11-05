Man Terrorizes Residents in Chiang Rai Housing Complex

Residents at a housing complex in Chiang Rai say they are living in fear over a man acting aggressively, screaming and throwing garbage at their homes, leaving many uneasy about their safety.

The residents say they have filed complaints with the Police many times but to no avail. Now, they are afraid to leave their homes, locking all their doors and windows, fearing for their safety.

Residents have taken pictures and video clips of the man’s behavior and shown them to the Police, but they have done little to help, a nurse who lives in the housing complex told reporters.

She said that she had never spoken to the man but had endured his toxic behavior for more than 2 years. I have reported the incident to the Police 5 times, but nothing ever happened. The Police come to take him away, and days later, he is back, even angrier than before.

He seems to wait until I go to work, then he hurls garbage into my yard and shouts threats to my elderly mother. My mother is afraid to go outside now after she cut her foot on a piece of glass from a beer bottle he threw at our house.

Sometimes, when I am alone, the man shouts at me to come out and meet him in front of the house, which scares me. When I called the Police, they were of no help at all. I just want the relevant agencies to help. I believe that this man may have mental health problems.

Mr. Kai, another resident, said that the man moved into the housing complex a few years ago. When he first saw me, he challenged me to a fight. Since then, he has thrown trash at my house many times. I went to report him to the Police, but they said they couldn’t do anything.

I want the Police to arrest him and have his mental state assessed so he can receive treatment.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai Police said they know the situation and that there is little they can do. They have detained the man in the past but must let him go after he pays his fine or serves a three-day jail sentence for littering and disturbing the Police.

We cannot force him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation for a misdemeanor crime, police said.

Local mental health officials in Chiang Rai say they are grappling with mental health issues. Many people suffer from anxiety, depression and substance addiction, but there are limited resources. The government and local organizations are starting to step up, but there’s still a long way to go.