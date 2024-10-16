Chiang Rai Soldiers Seize 120kg of Heroin After Gunfight

Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force seized over 120 kg of heroin from a group of drug runners trying to cross into Mae Sai, Chiang Rai, in the middle of the night.

Major Gen. Kittakorn Chanthra, Commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, told reporters that a patrol was sent to monitor the border area along the Ruak River on the Thai-Myanmar border, in the Koh Chang sub-district of Mae Sai District, Chiang Rai.

At around 1:30 a.m., when the troops were inspecting the area of Sri Pa Daeng Village, Village 9, Koh Chang Subdistrict, they came upon a group of approximately 5 to 10 men carrying sacks of straw that had been modified into backpacks wrapped in black plastic bags entering the Thai side of the natural border.

The soldiers ordered the group of men to stop, but they opened fire on the soldiers in an attempt to escape. The Pha Muang Task Force returned fire, resulting in a firefight that lasted approximately 5 minutes. All the Pha Muang Task Force soldiers were uninjured.

After the firefight ended, the perpetrators ran into the darkness of the jungle and crossed the Ruak River back into Myanmar.

Major Gen. Kittakorn Chanthra said the soldiers secured the area and waited for daylight to inspect the clash scene.

At sunrise, soldiers discovered six rainbow-colored sacks containing heroin bars stamped with a lion stepping on a globe. Each sack held 60 bars, totaling approximately 360 bars of heroin, weighing about 126 kilograms. The military officers seized the drugs as evidence and coordinated with relevant agencies to investigate further.

Major Gen. Kittakorn said that the drugs belonged to a minority network in a neighboring country and were believed to be transported through Thailand to a third country.

He stated that the drug network took advantage of the situation in the Mae Sai border area while officials mobilized to help people restore their homes after recent major flooding. He assured reporters that the Pha Muang Task Force would continue to prevent drug smuggling at all times.

The Golden Triangle, where Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar meet, is notorious for drug trafficking. It’s a key producer of opium and heroin, fueling global drug markets. The region’s rugged terrain and weak law enforcement make it a prime zone for illicit activities. Drug lords exploit the area, running sophisticated networks.

