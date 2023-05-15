Connect with us

Chiang Rai News

Heavy Rains Cause Landslide in Chiang Rai Killing 59-Year-Old Man
A Landslid caused by heavy rains in Chiang Rai resulted in the death of one person after a house was leveled in Mae Fah Luang district on Saturday afternoon. The victim was identified as Mr. Ahjay Biakao, 59.

Local authorities discovered Ahjay, a stateless person, inside his collapsed home after heavy rain over the weekend.

Over the weekend, heavy rains caused damage in Mae Chan district, with landslides impeding access to tambon Pa Tung. The rain also caused water levels along the Chan River to rise, inundating numerous residences in the district’s Moo 1 and Moo 3 neighborhoods.

Damage has been reported in three tambons and five villages across Mae Fah Luang and Mae Chan district, authorities told CTN News.

Chiang Rai is a province in northern Thailand that is known for its mountainous terrain and heavy rainfall. Landslides are a common occurrence in this area, especially during the rainy season from May to October. In recent years, there have been several landslides reported in Chiang Rai that have caused damage to property and infrastructure.

In August 2020, a landslide occurred in Chiang Rai’s Mae Suai district, which destroyed several homes and caused one fatality. In July 2018, a landslide occurred in the same district, which caused damage to a bridge and disrupted transportation.

In response to the frequent landslides in Chiang Rai, the local authorities have implemented various measures to mitigate the risks, such as building retaining walls, stabilizing slopes, and monitoring the weather and ground conditions.

If you are planning to visit or live in Chiang Rai, it is important to be aware of the risks of landslides and to follow any warnings or evacuation orders issued by the authorities. It is also recommended to check the weather forecast and to avoid areas with steep slopes or unstable ground during periods of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Meteorological Department is warning residents to keep a look out for Cyclone Mocha, which is presently moving across Bangladesh and Myanmar.

While the cyclone will diminish before it reaches Thailand, it will bring heavy rain and waves of up to three meters in the Andaman Sea, according to the department on Sunday.

According to a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, Somkuan Tonjan, director of the Central Forecasting Division, Cyclone Mocha has been classified as a severe cyclonic storm by the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) of New Delhi, which means it has the same severity as a super typhoon.

The summer heat will linger throughout the kingdom for a few more weeks, especially in the north, according to Meteorological Department deputy director-general Thanasit Iam-ananchai, but temperatures will begin to fall in various places with the arrival of the rainy season next week. He noted that precipitation this year is likely to be 5% lower than previous.

