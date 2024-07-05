Panic Sparked After Fuel Tanker Overturns in Phan Chiang Rai

A truck carrying 17,000 liters of fuel overturned in the middle of Phahon Yothin Road in Phan Chiang Rai sparking panic from locals and businesses of a possible explosion.

On Thursday afternoon police officers from Phan Police Station, Chiang Rai Province, were called accident involving a fuel truck that overturned on Phahon Yothin Road in the area of ​​Village No. 9, Mueang Phan Subdistrict, Phan District, in front of the Chiang Rai Research Center.

At the scene of the crash in the middle of a 4-lane road, a diesel and 95 gasoline truck was found flipped on its side with the tanks still full of diesel and gasoline.

The driver’s identified as Mr. Surachart Kaewchan, 42, a resident of Mae Ka Subdistrict, Mueang Phayao District, received minor injuries and was able to scramble out of the trucks window. He told police the truck was carrying 10,000 liters of diesel fuel and another 7,000 liters of 95 gasoline.

Police summoned the services of the fire department and prevented onlookers from approaching the accident scene as it was found that some fuel was leaking from the tanks.

The local fire department in Phan sprayed foam and water to prevent a fire from igniting from the leaking fuel. When officials assessed that it was safe, another fuel truck was brought in to pump out of overturned fuel truck while firemen cleaned up the road surface.

A local police source told CTN News that crash scene investigators were interviewing the tanker driver, and the drive faces charges or reckless driving and endangering the public.

By Geoff Thomas

