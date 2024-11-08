Joy Market in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Inundated With More Flooding

After a night of relentless rain, Joy Market in Mae Sai Chiang Rai again faced flooding, raising questions about future prevention measures. Water levels rose swiftly, affecting stalls, and vendors once again grappled with damage as they tried to recover goods and assess their losses.

The area under the first bridge at the Tachilek-Mae Sai checkpoint was also flooded. However, the flooding did not affect Muang Daeng Road, Lung Khan Wood Market, and nearby areas.

The acting governor of Chiang Rai, Mr. Chotinrin Koetsom, called a meeting to discuss how to prepare measures to prevent and solve flooding and mudslides and reduce their severity.

During the meeting, officials discussed measures to prevent and solve flooding and landslides in Chiang Rai Province, including structural measures to reduce the severity of flooding. Measures included improving river conditions, using reservoirs, dams, and embankments, managing land use, controlling buildings and expanding cities.

Mr. Chotinrin said he is considering immediate land expropriation and demolishing all structures blocking the waterway on the Thai side of the Sai River.

Mae Sai has been hit hard by flooding these past few months. Streets have turned into rivers, making it nearly impossible to get around. Homes were underwater, forcing families to flee with whatever they could grab. The constant flooding has left many worried about their futures.

