Deputy Prime Minister Visits Mae Sai Praises the Work of Volunteer Defense Corps

On Saturday Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, traveled to Chiang Rai Province to monitor the flood situation and recovery.

Mr. Anutin visited Mae Sai District at the Mae Sai Bridge, and Wat Mueang Daeng, to give courage volunteer defense corps and people who had their homes damaged by flooding. Saying we must accelerate the recovery, mobilizing all sectors, the military, the civilian sector, and the public sector.

He gave praise to the Mae Sai District Chief, who has retired but is still helping with the flood recovery work along with his wife. He said we must thank the current District Chief very much for not abandoning the people.

Mr. Anutin told reporters that Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, and acting Governor of Chiang Rai Mr. Chotinrin Ketsam had informed him that the worst hit area, Sai Lom Joy Market would be cleared by the end of October, and that he sympathize with the business owners.

When asked about compensation, Mr. Anutin said the Cabinet in accordance with the Prime Minister’s order that there will be compensation at the level of 9,000 baht per household. There is also another proposal from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of 10,000 baht per house to clean up the mud, which has been sent to the Comptroller General’s Department for consideration.

Mr. Anutin said we will urgently resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We cannot stop the water from coming, but now we know where it is going, and that gives us a better understanding of how to handle the situation.

Right now, we have to bring in the machinery, clear the wood debris and logs so that they do not block the water flow, and removed a fair amount of soil and mud and will harden if not removed quickly.

Mr. Anutin also gave encouragement to more than 300 members of the Volunteer Defense Corps and thanked them in their duty to help flood victims in Chiang Rai Province. He also said that he had requested an additional Volunteer Defense Corps personnel from across the nation to come help the people or Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai.

Elephants Die after Mass Flooding in Chiang Mai

Meanwhile, severe flooding hit Chiang Mai on Saturday, when the Ping River swelled to a record 5.3 metres, engulfing the world-famous Elephant Nature Park. The park is home to 126 elephants, two of which were confirmed dead after being washed away by floodwaters.

The two elephants were discovered dead near the Sibsan resort in Mae Taeng district on Saturday, the park’s founder, Saengduean “Lek” Chailert, said reporters. Ms Saengduean described Friday as “a day of darkness and gloom” at the Elephant Conservation Park.

During the extreme flooding, several cows and buffaloes disappeared from the park. All of the cats and dogs on the compound were okay, she said, but there were no cages for them. She thanked the rescuers, volunteers, and government institutions for their help. Many elephant camps deployed mahouts to help control and transport scared elephants in the park.

She also requested assistance in evacuating 23 blind and elderly horses from the flooded park, as well as contributions of old clothes and blankets for thousands of dogs and cats that had lost everything inside their enclosures due to the floodwaters.

