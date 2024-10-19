Flood Restorations in Chiang Rai Almost Complete

The Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) told a press briefing on Saturday that the Quick Win action plan to restore areas affected by flooding in Chiang Rai Province is almost 100% complete.

According to Director-General Mr. Chaiwat Junthiraphong, since the flooding began in Chiang Rai Province, the local Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has mobilized all personnel and equipment to assist residents, while continuously cleaning and restoring the disaster-stricken areas in Mueang District and Mae Sai District.

The focus is on cleaning roads and homes. In Mueang District, the work area is divided into two parts: the area within Chiang Rai Municipality, where 82 households were affected. Of these, 72 households, or 87.8%, have been restored. The area outside Chiang Rai Municipality had 1,285 affected households, all of which have been completely rehabilitated.

In Mae Sai District, the work area is divided into seven zones. Currently, four zones have completed cleaning homes as planned, while three zones are still in progress. The total rehabilitation in Mae Sai District is 97% complete, with 796 out of 819 affected households restored.

Bangkok Governor Visits Chiang Rai

Mr. Chaiwat stated that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will keep operational staff and equipment on duty to relieve distress and clean homes until the situation returns to normal. Suction trucks from Bangkok continue to assist Chiang Rai residents by removing mud and clearing drainpipes, restoring cleanliness to Ban Mai Lung Khan Community School and nearby homes in Mae Sai District. Completion is expected in time for the school opening on November 1. Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt visited Chiang Rai to encourage rescue teams from Bangkok who are working alongside suction trucks to clear the sticky mud from drain sewers at Ban Mai Lung Khan Community School and nearby homes affected by severe flooding in Mae Sai District. Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt also ordered an additional suction truck from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to Chiang Rai Province. Currently, Chiang Rai has six suction trucks, eight water trucks, and over 80 officers from Bangkok assisting residents. Mr. Chadchart told reporters that he is pleased to encourage civil servants and Chiang Rai residents and to see the cooperation of various agencies.

