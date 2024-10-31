Chiang Rai Logan Factory Gutted By Massive Fire

A multiple-alarm fire destroyed a longan drying factory in Tambon Tha Ko, Amphoe Mae Suai, Chiang Rai Province. At approximately 9 a.m., more than 20 fire engines were sent to contain the fire.

Saeng Kaew Rescue Volunteers, Siam Pu In Rescue Volunteers, Mae Suai District, have coordinated with over 20 fire engines from various sub-district administrative organizations in Mae Suai District, all sub-districts, municipalities, and nearby areas from Wiang Pa Pao District.

When they arrived, they found the fire raging from inside the factory, and it appeared that more than 200 Burmese workers had packed their belongings and were running away from the scene in a chaotic manner.

The Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) ordered Mae Suai Hospital and the Mae Suai District Public Health Office to go to the area to monitor and assess the health risks from the fire and set up a first aid station for officials and volunteers working on firefighting to provide close health care.

The Saeng Kaew Phothayan rescue reported hearing four loud explosions while entering the scene to put out the fire. After the explosions, the fire spread over a wide area, and factory workers tried to use a forklift to move the dried longans from the burning warehouse.

According to fire volunteers, the fire took over nine hours to extinguish because the dried logs helped fuel it.

The factory belongs to Pol. Gen. Montree Yimyam, former commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and current Doi Wiang Kaew Foundation president.

Meanwhile, Dr. Watcharapong Khamla, Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Officer, said that although there were no hazardous chemicals in the fire, the coolant from the cold storage room could affect health if inhaled in large quantities.

People in the area, especially those at risk who may be affected by the smoke, may experience respiratory irritation, difficulty breathing, or bronchitis, especially those with respiratory diseases such as asthma, which may be exacerbated.

He said it is recommended that people avoid inhaling smoke in the vicinity, follow the advice of officials, avoid going near the incident area, and refrain from outdoor activities and outdoor exercise. If people must go outside for a long time, wear a mask to protect against small dust particles or pollution.

If you have unusual symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, tightness or chest pain, see a doctor or public health service immediately.

After the situation returns to normal, you should open the doors and windows to ventilate and clean the house and its appliances, blankets, and furniture to prevent the accumulation of toxic substances. Always monitor your own and your family’s symptoms continuously. If you have any unusual symptoms or changes in your health, notify a public health officer and see a doctor immediately.

