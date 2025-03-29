Earthquake Causes Concrete Beams at Chiang Rai Railway Project to Collapse

Chiang Rai – Authorities in Chiang Rai province report concrete beams for the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong double-track railway in Pa Daed District, Chiang Rai Province, collapsed after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar.

The earthquake, linked to the Sagaing Fault, had a depth of 10 kilometres and was felt across Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and, Bangkok at 1:32 PM, Friday. Another tremor occurred in the city of Kyaukse, located in Mandalay Region, Myanmar, with a magnitude of 6.4.

Reports indicate that the tremors caused the collapse of a concrete beam at a construction site of the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong railway in Ban Pong Si Nakorn, Rong Chang Subdistrict, Phan District, Chiang Rai. The falling beam damaged several cars and trucks at the site.

Police Chief Pol. Col. Kulachat Sakayothinthada and Deputy Pol. Lt. Col. Supakit Siripraphawat dispatched officers to help residents and manage traffic. Upon inspection, 20 concrete pillars, each weighing 10 tonnes, had fallen, crushing six passenger train cars at Pa Daet Station.

Luckily, there were no injuries or casualties, as workers were on their lunch break. The estimated damage is around 15 million baht.

Meanwhile, the Governor visited Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital on Sanphabhum Road, Muang District, to inspect the damage. Small cracks were found in some walls, but the building’s main structure was unharmed. No patients or medical equipment were affected.

The Governor has also directed the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, along with teams from Wiang Pa Pao and Chiang Khong branches, local administrative offices, and other agencies, to assess affected areas. Any damages must be addressed promptly.

Residents are advised to stay updated on aftershocks through reliable sources and avoid spreading unverified information to prevent panic.

Meanwhile, the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office ordered hospitals and district public health offices to urgently survey the damage to medical facilities and inspect the impact from the incident.

From the initial inspection, it was found that all district public health offices in Chiang Rai Province were not affected, while 7 hospitals were slightly affected, with only cracks found inside the buildings, but no impact on the main structure of the buildings. All hospitals are still open for service as usual.

