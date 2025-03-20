Chiang Rai News

Soldiers Seize 323Kg of Crystal Meth in Mae Sai Chiang Rai

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
On Wednesday, soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force seized nine sacks of crystal meth weighing 323kg following a tipoff about illegal activities linked to a rented property in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.

On March 19, around 2 a.m., soldiers from the 3rd Cavalry Company, Task Force Thap Jao Tak, patrolled near the Sai Lom Joy Market along the Sai River in Wiang Pang Kham, Mae Sai District. The area was quiet until soldiers noticed around 10-12 people moving near the riverbank at a row of shophouses by the market.

The soldiers observed the group carrying sacks into the back of the buildings. When they approached for inspection, the group opened fire with unidentified weapons, prompting a 10-minute exchange of gunfire.

No injuries were reported on the soldiers’ side, while the other group’s losses remain unknown. Upon inspecting the area, soldiers discovered nine sacks of crystal meth weighing 323kg and secured the location.

At daybreak, Colonel Anuwat Panyanun, attached to the Pha Muang Task Force, visited the scene along with local police, narcotics suppression officers, and administrative officials.

They found that the crystal meth had been smuggled across the river from a neighbouring country and stored in a rented three-storey building near the Sai Lom Joy Market.

The property consisted of three identical units and an adjacent two-storey townhouse. The three-storey building was empty, but inside the townhouse, they found a silver Toyota sedan with Chiang Rai plates, two motorcycles, cooking equipment, and some blankets.

Colonel Anuwat revealed that surveillance on the rented property began after suspicions of illegal activity.

On March 14, soldiers intercepted five motorcycles being smuggled across the border. This led to closer monitoring of the building’s occupants. The recent discovery of suspicious activity prompted the raid, resulting in the shootout and drug seizure.

Further investigation showed that the smuggling operation involved modifying sacks to transport the drugs.

The nine sacks were scattered across the property: two between buildings, one near the riverbank, two inside the townhouse, two on its balcony, and two inside the three-storey building. Spent bullet casings were also found on-site.

Officials are now tracking down the identified renters, the townhouse owner, and the individuals involved in the smuggling operation to pursue legal action.

Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
