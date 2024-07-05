Chiang Rai’s Pha Mueang Task Force Seizes 100 Kg of Crystal Meth

Soldiers from the Pha Mueang task force have seized over 100 kilograms of crystal meth “Ya Ice” at a roadside check stop along a road near the Mae Sai-Chiang Saen border.

The road stop was initiated after Narcotics Interception and Suppression Command of the Northern Border Region received information that a drug trafficking group would be transporting a large amounts drugs through the Thai-Myanmar borderalong the road area of the Mae Sai-Chiang Saen border in Chiang Rai Province.

Joined forces the Pha Mueang task force and local police set up an interception point on the road in the area of ​​San Sali Village, Village No. 4, Sri Don Mun Subdistrict, Chiang Saen District.

They spotted a suspicious pickup truck and summoned the driver to stop for a search of his vehicle. While searching the inside to the vehicle, no illegal substances were found. However, soldiers said the driver showed signs of nervousness so the soldier decided to make a more thorough inspection of the vehicle.

They found that there was a modification to the pickup truck to where the cab and box of the pickup joined. They found a hole that contained clear plastic wrap packages containing crystal meth “Ya ice”.





The search revealed 50 packages weighing 1 kilo each totaling 50 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Chiang Saen Police Station, in Chiang Rai Province, for further interrogation and prosecution.

Chiang Rai, the northernmost province of Thailand is about 785 kilometers north of Bangkok. Drug trafficking has long been a problem in the Golden Triangle, the region where Thailand’s Chiang Rai province meets Myanmar and Laos.

The border regions between Thailand and its neighbours, along the Mekong River, have experienced a continuous expansion of drug production, trafficking and use, particularly of synthetic drugs, for the better part of a decade.

By Geoff Thomas

People Also Reading: