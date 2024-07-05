Chiang Rai News

Villagers Complain Chiang Rai’s CRPAO School Park Being Used for Late Night Encounters

A local headman has filed a complaint with the Mo Chit police after discovering used condoms strewn in the park next to the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization School.

He stated it was terrible to see condoms littered throughout the park’s wastewater treatment pond. I want officials to be involved in resolving the problem.

He stated unequivocally that they were all over the place. When people and guests come to jog for exercise, they notice used condoms scattered about like this.

The area surrounding the water pond at the park beside Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization School is a popular gathering spot for locals to relax.

According to a local seller in the vicinity, drivers frequently park outside the barrier from late at night till early in the morning. He claims there is no light surrounding the pond area, which is obscured by plants and trees.

According to the vendor, folks have discovered underwear under a tree in addition to condoms. He stated that I am quite concerned because it is near the school. I’m concerned that children will see these contraceptives and imitate their conduct.

He stated that he would like the competent agencies to resolve the issue by cutting down the bushes and installing lighting.

Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organization School serves kindergarten, primary, junior high, and senior high school students.

The school also offers curriculum for the English Program (EP). There are four main standards for learning a foreign language. Each of the primary standards is broken down into indications based on grade level.

By Geoff Thomas

