Tourism Authority Launches”Songkran Tan Tung” for Chiang Rai and Phayao

The Chiang Rai Office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has invited travellers to explore Chiang Rai and Phayao during April and May 2025 while joining in the traditional Songkran celebrations, also known as the Pi Mai Muang Festival.

Mr. Witsut Buachum, Director of the Chiang Rai Office of TAT, shared that this period is marked by vibrant Songkran festivities across Chiang Rai and Phayao. The events, organized by both public and private sectors, promise a lively atmosphere filled with unique activities that travellers won’t want to miss.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of Northern Thai culture through live music, traditional performances, and a variety of activities that bring joy and relaxation throughout the summer season.

TAT is aligning with government efforts to encourage year-round tourism under the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025” campaign. This initiative aims to boost tourism revenue and support the local economy.

Another highlight is the annual “Thailand Tourism Festival 2025,” taking place from March 26 to 30, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event will showcase travel products and services from all 77 provinces across five regions of the country.

Northern Thailand will feature its “Season of North 2025” exhibition, highlighting seasonal travel experiences unique to the region. The display will include local products, cultural exhibitions, and traditional cuisine, giving visitors a taste of Northern Thailand’s heritage.

In April, the iconic Northern Songkran Festival will showcase the region’s rich traditions, attracting both Thai and international tourists. Recognized globally, UNESCO listed “Songkran in Thailand” as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2023. This recognition has elevated Songkran’s status, drawing global attention to Thailand’s cultural treasures.

Throughout April 2025, Songkran activities will be hosted nationwide, offering tourists various locations to experience the water festivities. The “World Water Festival 2025” will take centre stage at Sanam Luang in Bangkok from April 11-15, with additional events spread across Thailand’s five regions.

In Northern Thailand, the Chiang Rai TAT Office will collaborate with local authorities and businesses to host the grand “Songkran & Pi Mai Muang 2025” festival across 17 provinces. From April 1-30, visitors can experience traditional ceremonies such as merit-making, Buddha statue bathing, sand pagoda building, elder blessing rituals, and cultural performances.

The celebrations will also include parades adorned with flowers and eco-friendly decorations, local cuisine, and lively Songkran water fights.

Chiang Rai Songkran Highlights

In Chiang Rai, the “Songkran Tan Tung” event will take place throughout April 2025 at Wat Klang Wiang. Visitors can join in traditional activities, including prayers, the bathing of the Phra Chao Fon Saen Ha statue, and decorating the temple with zodiac flags.

Other notable events in Chiang Rai include:

Pi Mai Muang Festival 2025: April 12-16 at Muan Road, Chiang Rai City.

Chiang Rai Songkran Festival 2025: April 13-15, 19 at Central Plaza Chiang Rai.

Chiang Khong Songkran Celebration: April 13 at Khong Cultural Grounds, Chiang Khong District.

Chiang Saen Songkran Festival: April 12, 16-18 at the Chiang Saen District Office.

Pong Srinakhon Community Songkran: April 19-20, Pong Srinakhon Village, Pa Daet District.

Pandkon-Romyen To Doichang Trail: May 3-4 at Ban Pangkhon, Chiang Rai.

Si Wiang Sacred Pole Offering: May 23-29 at Wat Klang Wiang.

Phayao Songkran Highlights

In Phayao, the TAT Office and local partners will host the “Songkran Tan Tung & Phra Chao Ton Luang Worship” from April 1-30 at Wat Sri Khom Kham. Activities will include Buddha statue bathing, sand pagoda building, and traditional Tung flag crafting.

Other key events in Phayao include:

Atlantis Phayao Songkran Festival: April 13-15 at King Ngam Muang Monument, Muang District.

Dok Kham Tai Songkran Festival: April 12-13 at Rong Chang Dam Cultural Grounds, Dok Kham Tai District.

Tai Lue Songkran Festival: April 13 at Wat Tha Fa Tai, Chiang Muan District.

Phaya Lao Memorial Ceremony: April 9 at Phaya Lao Monument, Jun District.

Eight Peng Celebration: May at Wat Sri Khom Kham.

Vesak Water Procession: May 11 on Phayao Lake.

Lychee Fair & Food Festival: May 16-25 at BB Market, Mae Chai District.

These events highlight the unique beauty and culture of Northern Thailand, offering travellers unforgettable experiences. TAT warmly invites everyone to join the festivities and discover the charm of Chiang Rai and Phayao during April and May 2025.

