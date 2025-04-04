Chiang Rai Soldiers Clash With Drug Runners, 1.2 Million Meth Pills Seized

Chiang Rai – Soldiers from the Pha Muang Force engaged in a tense standoff with a drug-smuggling group attempting to cross into Thailand near Mae Fa Luang just ahead of Songkran. The incident, lasting about 10 minutes, ended with no injuries to Thai soldiers.

Authorities recovered 1,200,000 methamphetamine pills packed in six bags abandoned by the smugglers.

On April 3, military personnel from the 2nd Cavalry Company of the Pha Muang Task Force were patrolling the Thai-Myanmar border near Pa Sang village, located in Mae Fa Luang District, Chiang Rai. Late at night, they encountered a group of 8 to 10 men carrying large backpacks trying to cross into Thai territory.

When officials signalled them to stop for inspection, the group opened fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire that lasted about 10 minutes.

Once the area was secured and the situation stabilized, additional forces were deployed to surround the location. At dawn, Major General Kidakorn Chantra, Commander of the Pha Muang Force, assigned Colonel Anuwat Panyananta, head of the 2nd Cavalry Task Force, to inspect the scene of the clash.

At the site, soldiers discovered six modified backpacks made of woven sacks scattered across the area. Each bag contained approximately 200,000 methamphetamine pills, totalling an estimated 1.2 million pills. The smugglers managed to escape back across the border into Myanmar.

Officials have seized the drugs and are continuing to monitor the area to prevent further smuggling attempts. Security measures along the border have been strengthened to curb the movement of illegal substances into Thailand.

