Floods Devistate Ban Mae Pao School in Chiang Rai, Teaching Materials Ruined

CHIANG RAI – The recent floods in Chiang Rai have had a serious effect on Ban Mae Pao School. Most of the school’s teaching materials and equipment have been ruined, leaving teachers and students in a difficult situation.

Staff are asking for help from local authorities and anyone willing to support them. In addition to the immediate damage, the long-term impact on the students’ education is concerning. Teachers are worried about how to catch up on lost learning time, and parents fear that their children may fall behind academically.

Flooding not only damages physical structures but also jeopardises the psychological well-being of students and staff. Schools often serve as safe havens for children, and when such a disaster strikes, it can be traumatic for young minds. Efforts need to be made to provide psychological support alongside educational resources.

On Wednesday, reports showed that flooding in Mae Pao Subdistrict, Phaya Mengrai District, Chiang Rai, has started to ease. Local agencies and volunteers have entered the area to help clean up. However, several public buildings, including schools, still need help because the damage is widespread. The community has come together, demonstrating resilience and unity in the face of adversity, as volunteers of all ages assist in the cleanup efforts.

Moreover, the collaboration between local agencies and citizens highlights the importance of community support during crises. Many volunteers have shared their personal stories of loss, which fosters a sense of understanding and empathy among those affected, creating a bond that is essential for recovery.

Ban Mae Pao School, located in Moo 16, Mae Pao Subdistrict, was hit by floodwaters reaching about one metre high. The school’s front wall was washed away, and every classroom was left under water. This level of destruction poses not only logistical challenges for the school’s reopening but also emotional challenges for students returning to a changed environment.

Restoration efforts will require significant resources, and the school will need to develop a strategic plan to address both immediate repairs and long-term recovery. Ensuring that the environment is safe and conducive to learning will be paramount for the emotional recovery of both students and staff.

Now, although the water has gone down, muddy deposits cover the whole school, and volunteers from different organisations are working hard to clean up the mess. Cleaning up the debris left behind by the flood is not just about physical restoration but also about restoring hope and normalcy to the community.

Many volunteers report a sense of fulfilment in helping the school and community recover. Their dedication serves as a reminder of the power of collective action and highlights the community spirit that thrives even in the toughest times.

Piyanuch Yapok, a senior teacher at Ban Mae Pao School, shared that the school serves children from kindergarten to Year 6. There are 167 students from four nearby villages, as well as some from Khun Huai Mae Pao. The school plays a vital role in the community, not just as an educational institution but also as a hub for social activity and support for families.

In times of crisis, the school often becomes a source of stability for families, providing not only education but also a network of support during hardships. Therefore, rebuilding the school is critical to restoring the community’s overall well-being.

The staff consists of 15 teachers and support workers. On 27 June, heavy rain and rapidly rising water caused the worst flooding the school has seen. This is the third flood in recent years, but this time the damage was much worse because the water rose quickly and with force. The staff are now tasked not only with teaching but also with guiding students through this crisis, providing emotional support as they navigate the aftermath of the flood.

Teachers are working diligently to maintain communication with parents, ensuring that families are informed about recovery efforts and resources available to them. This open line of communication is essential for easing concerns and fostering trust in the recovery process.

The rain began around 2 am, and the water started to flood the area by about 5 am. By 6 am, the water had become strong and fast. At first, staff thought the flood would subside, but it soon became clear that the whole school was under water. The rapid onset of the flooding caught many off guard, emphasising the need for improved emergency preparedness in the region.

Community meetings are being organised to discuss strategies for better preparedness for future flooding events. Education on disaster response and swift action plans is crucial for minimising damage and ensuring safety in times of crisis.

The ground floor and single-storey buildings were almost completely submerged. Comparing the water level to the height of the kindergarten classroom, it would have reached above an adult’s head. All classroom materials, computers, electrical items, desks, and chairs were destroyed. This loss represents not just physical items but also the investment in students’ education and futures.

Efforts to replace these materials will require significant funding and support from the community and elsewhere. Fundraising initiatives and donation drives will be vital in ensuring that students have the resources they need to continue their education without further interruptions.

After the water receded, soldiers, border police, local officials, rescue foundations, teachers, parents, and volunteers joined efforts to clean up. Four days later, about half the cleaning had been done. Coordination among various groups highlights the importance of teamwork in crisis recovery, as every person plays a role in rebuilding.

As cleanup progresses, discussions are taking place about long-term recovery efforts, including how to fortify the school against future flood damage. Engaging with experts in disaster resilience can help ensure that the school is better prepared to face similar challenges in the future.

Teachers hope lessons can resume the following week, but serious problems remain. All learning materials and student supplies have been ruined, and many parents have contacted the school to say their children’s clothes and school items were also lost in the flood. The urgency to replace these items cannot be overstated, as without proper learning materials, students may struggle to keep up with their education.

Community members are being encouraged to donate school supplies and clothing, showcasing the solidarity of the area. Local businesses and organisations are also stepping forward to contribute, highlighting the importance of community involvement in the recovery process.

Piyanuch stressed that the school still needs help. She urged government agencies and those able to provide support to focus on supplying learning materials for both the school and students. The situation remains tough, and any support would make a real difference for Ban Mae Pao School and its students. Bringing back a sense of normalcy to the school environment is crucial for the recovery process.

The call for support extends to the entire community, urging everyone to rally together to restore not just the school but the spirit of the community. Social media outreach, local events, and partnerships with NGOs can amplify the message and encourage more people to get involved.

