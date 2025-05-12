Chiang Rai News

Pickup Plunges Off Cliff in Chiang Rai, Killing 3 and Seriously Injuring 4 Children

CHIANG RAI – A serious road accident happened at 3:30 pm on Sunday near Ban Rom Pho Thai, Village 9, Tab Tao Subdistrict, Thoeng District, Chiang Rai. A pickup truck lost control and went over a cliff, dropping more than 200 metres.

Rescue teams and local villagers rushed to the scene. They found six people trapped inside the wrecked vehicle.

One person died instantly. Others, including relatives and neighbours, worked quickly to get the injured to Thoeng Hospital.  Rescue workers used cutting tools to free the trapped passengers.

Two more people died later in the hospital from their injuries. In total, three people lost their lives in this accident. Four others, all children, were left with serious injuries. Emergency services from Chiang Rai and nearby areas responded to help those involved.

Road safety in Chiang Rai, Thailand, reflects broader challenges seen across the country, with specific regional factors at play. While urban roads in Chiang Rai are generally well-maintained, rural roads can be narrow, winding, or unpaved, becoming treacherous during the rainy season.

Thailand has one of the highest road traffic fatality rates globally, with a 2021 rate of 25.4 deaths per 100,000 people, and Chiang Rai is no exception due to its mountainous terrain, heavy motorbike use, and seasonal tourism spikes.

Motorcycles dominate Chiang Rai’s roads, accounting for 83.8% of traffic deaths nationally. Factors like low helmet compliance (only 52% of drivers and 20% of passengers wear helmets) and risky behaviours such as speeding and drunk driving exacerbate risks.

