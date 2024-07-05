1.9 Billion Baht Chiang Rai-Phayao Highway Project Nears Completion

The Rural Roads Department reports that the 43-kilometer road building project connecting Thoeng District in Chiang Rai Province to Chun District in Phayao Province is 82% complete and scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

Mr. Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads (RDC), stated that the project is more than 82% complete, with work currently underway on the road structure layer.

Along the route, the road will have a drainage system, safety features, traffic lights, and street lamps installed. It will have an asphalt concrete road surface, concrete bridges, and electrical lights by December 2024.

He stated that approximately 8.5 kilometers will be an increase of lanes on existing roads, while the remainder will be new construction.

According to Mr. Apirat, the route would allow for cross-province transportation in northern Thailand as well as cross-border transportation between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, eventually leading to southern China.

The route will also connect to the fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Khong, Chiang Rai.

The cross-border link will boost both freight transportation and tourism in the region.The 4th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Chiang Khong – Huai Sai) is also accessible from Chiang Khong Port.

The Highway 1020 subsidiary begins in Phayao’s Chun district and stretches to Thoeng district in Chiang Rai province.

By Geoff Thomas

