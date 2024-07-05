Chiang Rai News

1.9 Billion Baht Chiang Rai-Phayao Highway Project Nears Completion

CTN News
CTN News
2 Min Read
Chiang Rai-Phayao Highway Project
Construction of the Highway 1020 subsidiary in the North is 80% complete - File Image

The Rural Roads Department reports that the 43-kilometer road building project connecting Thoeng District in Chiang Rai Province to Chun District in Phayao Province is 82% complete and scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

Mr. Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads (RDC), stated that the project is more than 82% complete, with work currently underway on the road structure layer.

Along the route, the road will have a drainage system, safety features, traffic lights, and street lamps installed. It will have an asphalt concrete road surface, concrete bridges, and electrical lights by December 2024.

He stated that approximately 8.5 kilometers will be an increase of lanes on existing roads, while the remainder will be new construction.

According to Mr. Apirat, the route would allow for cross-province transportation in northern Thailand as well as cross-border transportation between Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, eventually leading to southern China.

The route will also connect to the fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Khong, Chiang Rai.

The cross-border link will boost both freight transportation and tourism in the region.The 4th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge (Chiang Khong – Huai Sai) is also accessible from Chiang Khong Port.

The Highway 1020 subsidiary begins in Phayao’s Chun district and stretches to Thoeng district in Chiang Rai province.

By Geoff Thomas

Chiang Rai-Phayao Highway

Chiang Rai-Phayao HighwayChiang Rai-Phayao Highway

People Also Reading:

Panic Sparked After Fuel Tanker Overturns in Phan Chiang Rai

Panic Sparked After Fuel Tanker Overturns in Phan Chiang Rai

 

You Might Also Like

Chiang Rai’s Mae Suai Dam to Undergo Partial Reconstruction

27 Year-Old Woman Gunned Down By Jealous Ex-Boyfriend in Thoeng District of Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai to Host Bilateral Meeting with Malaysia to Combat Drug Smuggling in Golden Triangle

Chiang Rai Monk Outraged After Novices Receive Condoms in Alms Offerings

Three Minor Tremmors Awake Residents in Chaing Rai

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By CTN News
The CTNNews editorial team comprises seasoned journalists and writers dedicated to delivering accurate, timely news coverage. They possess a deep understanding of current events, ensuring insightful analysis. With their expertise, the team crafts compelling stories that resonate with readers, keeping them informed on global happenings.
Previous Article Chiang Rai's Pha Mueang Task Force Seizes 100 Kg of Crystal Meth Chiang Rai’s Pha Mueang Task Force Seizes 100 Kg of Crystal Meth

Download Our App

Buy FC 24 Coins

Help the Soi Dog Foundation