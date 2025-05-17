Chiang Rai Man’s Motorbike Stolen While Earning Money for Daughter’s Cancer Treatment

CHAING RAI — A food delivery rider in Chiang Rai, doing his best to support his family and pay for his young daughter’s cancer treatment, became the victim of a heartless scam.

On May 15, Mr. Nakorn, age 29, reported to Wiang Chai Police Station that his motorbike, his only way to make a living, had been stolen. The trouble started on May 9, when he picked up a customer who booked a ride through an app.

The customer asked to be dropped off at a resort in San Sai, Chiang Rai, and claimed to be a dealer in Buddhist amulets. He suggested they exchange LINE contacts in case he ever needed delivery help moving the amulets, promising a tip for any future jobs. The LINE name given was “Assawin Tohrung.”

A few days later, on May 14, Assawin messaged Nakorn and offered him a job—to pick him up in Chiang Rai city and drive him home, for 3,000 baht. Nakorn agreed, despite heavy rain and a minor accident that left him with an injured arm. When he arrived, he explained to Assawin about the accident, and then drove him as requested.

Midway, Assawin suggested Nakorn let him drive, saying he was worried about Nakorn’s injury. Nakorn agreed and rode pillion. As they neared the destination, Assawin stopped at a corner shop and asked Nakorn to buy some cigarettes. While Nakorn was in the shop, Assawin rode away with Nakorn’s motorbike, leaving him stranded.

Nakorn quickly messaged Assawin, asking where his motorbike had gone. Assawin replied that he needed to pick up something from home and would return in five minutes. But after waiting over 15 minutes and messaging again, Nakorn realised Assawin had blocked him, and he had been tricked.

Nakorn said he was devastated. The stolen motorbike was vital for earning money to care for his family, especially his daughter, who needs regular cancer treatment. He later found out that he was not the only victim. Others in the area had fallen for the same scam.

Nakorn also shared that this wasn’t the first time he’d been scammed. Last year, in September, he lost 61,000 baht to someone who promised him work overseas. He feels crushed and at a loss, especially with his young daughter still battling leukaemia, needing monthly chemotherapy and expensive care.

A visit to Nakorn’s home showed the family’s struggle. He and his wife care for three children, aged six, three, and two. The youngest, a girl, has leukaemia and requires costly treatments every month.

His wife, Mee Nga, age 31, tearfully explained how their lives had become harder since last year’s scam. After losing their savings, Nakorn started working as a rider to make ends meet. Now, with the motorbike gone, they have only 500 baht left at home—barely enough for food, baby supplies, or even travel expenses for hospital visits.

She pleaded with the thief, if he happened to see this story, to please return the motorbike. The family has nothing left to lose and promises not to press charges or hold a grudge.

Nakorn and his family now face even tougher days ahead, hoping for any possible help so they can continue to care for their children and keep fighting for their daughter’s health. For anyone who wishes to help, contact the Wiang Chai Police Station in Chiang Rai.

