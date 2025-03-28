Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Man Escapes Death After Starting Fire Trying to Harvest Honey

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Climbing a tree to harvest honey at a temple the man was attacked by bees, started a fire, and got trapped in the smoke.

Chiang Rai – A young man narrowly escaped death after he started a fire and then got attacked by bees after climbing a tree near the Maharaj Temple trying to harvest the honey.

On Thursday morning, local authorities, Chiang Rai Municipality firefighters, and rescue teams from the Siam Chiang Rai Foundation and Sirikorn Emergency Response Association, were alerted about a forest fire near the crematorium of Wat Mai Na Khai Temple in the Mueang District, Chiang Rai.

Fire trucks and emergency crews were immediately dispatched to contain the fire. At the scene, they found a young man was found stuck in a tree, reportedly trying to gather honey but unintentionally sparked a blaze when falling embers from his smoker ignited dry leaves and grass, causing the flames to spread.

The man became stranded on the tree, as the bees began to sting him repeatedly and inhaling smoke, he became weak, and was unable to climb down. Rescue workers sprayed water to scare away the bees, and to cool the area and reduce the heat.

Rescuers deployed a crane to reach the man, who climbed into the basket and was safely lowered to the ground. He was identified as Mr. Sukrit (last name withheld), who had secretly entered the area to collect honey from the cemetery forest.

When he was rescued, he appeared exhausted and weak. Rescue workers quickly transported him to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital for treatment. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze within 35 minutes.

Mr. Chan Thawatchai, 50, the temple’s undertaker, explained that he was working in the temple when he heard cries for help. He ran to investigate and saw the man trapped in the tree. Mr. Chan immediately contacted authorities assistance.

He told reporters that collecting honey within the temple grounds is prohibited, suspecting Mr. Sukrit may have entered to steal it without proper experience, leading to the fire beneath the tree and the perilous situation.

Mr. Pannawit Chantaboon a Paramedic from the Sirikorn Emergency Response Association said that when rescuers arrived, the man appeared semi-conscious high up in the tree. It was likely due to smoke inhalation, oxygen deprivation, and bee stings.

ByGeoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
