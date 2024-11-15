Chiang Rai Man Arrested for Adopting Dogs Then Eating Them

An unsettling incident in the Mae Chan District of Chiang Rai has surfaced where an Akha man allegedly killed and ate dogs he had adopted after placing an ad on Facebook.

According to the Watchdog Thailand Foundation, four dog owners reported they had allowed the man to adopt the dogs, and when they called to ask how their dogs were doing, he said the dogs ran away.

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation coordinated with the Chiang Rai Provincial Livestock Office to investigate the man’s whereabouts and track down the dogs. Their investigation led to the identification of Mr. Ashe Wuiyu, who lived in Ban Pa Sang Noi, Mae Kham Subdistrict, Mae Chan District, Chiang Rai.

When the Provincial Livestock officers visited his home and asked to see the dogs, he said they had all run away. Unsatisfied with Mr. Ashe’s story, the Province Livestock officials contacted the Mae Chan Police Station and asked them to investigate the incident further.

Mae Chan Police officers visited Mr. Ashe Wuiyu at his home, and under strict questioning, he allegedly admitted to adopting the dogs via Facebook and then later killing and eating them.

He claimed he had two young children and claimed that after taking the dogs in for about a week, they started acting aggressively, and his children could not get close to them. He did not think that the previous owner would take the dogs back and did not know who to give them to; therefore, he decided to kill and eat them one by one.

He admitted that he did not know eating the dogs was against the law and wanted to apologize to the dog owners. He thought that they were rightfully his since he had taken the animals. He said he felt guilty and wished to apologize to the dog owners.

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation, known for championing animal rights, said the incident raises issues about animal welfare and adoption processes. What led to this tragic outcome remains a pressing concern for all involved.

The police will take him to the Provincial Court to be prosecuted on the animal cruelty charge. The man faces a fine of not exceeding 40,000 baht and/or imprisonment of not exceeding 2 years.

