10-Year-Old Girl Tragically Drowns on Her Birthday in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Chiang Rai, where a grandmother tearfully recounted how her granddaughter’s birthday tragically became the day of her passing. The family had faced similar tragedies before, making the loss even more devastating.

On the morning of March 29, at 7:42 a.m., the Singha Nueng Ruam Jai Rescue Foundation received a call about a drowning incident in Ban Ton Yang, Moo 7, Janjawa Tai, Mae Chan District, Chiang Rai.

Upon arriving at the scene, rescuers discovered two ponds amidst a rubber plantation. Divers began their search and quickly found the lifeless body of Thitiporn Sirirat (nicknamed Prang), a 10-year-old girl, in one of the ponds.

The girl’s grandmother, Nang Daeng, shared that the family had moved from another province eight years ago to manage the rubber plantation. Four family members lived together, including Prang, whose father worked in another province.

Prang’s mother had passed away when she was just two years old, leaving her grandmother to raise her like her own child. Each morning, Prang enjoyed feeding fish with her grandfather.

That morning around 5 a.m., the grandmother told her husband that after finishing their work tapping rubber trees, they would make merit (a Buddhist tradition) in remembrance of Prang’s mother.

Prang had expressed missing her mother, and the grandmother wanted to thank her late daughter-in-law for the gift of Prang, a bright and well-loved girl.

Later, at 7 a.m., the grandmother returned home after finishing work and remembered her plan to perform the ceremony. While preparing to leave, she noticed Prang walking by with fish food but didn’t think much of it. She intended to bring Prang along to make merit after finishing her phone call.

When Prang didn’t return after a long time, the family began searching for her. Her grandfather found her orange shoes near one of the ponds. Overwhelmed with fear, the elderly man called for help.

Without hesitation, the grandmother jumped into the two-metre-deep pond despite not knowing how to swim, only to struggle and nearly drown herself. Rescuers later arrived and recovered Prang’s body.

Through tears, the grandmother shared that Prang had once mentioned to a friend that she feared drowning because the water was cold. This comment now felt like an ominous sign. Heartbreakingly, Prang was the third family member in their extended family to pass away on their birthday.

According to Wasan Taowmuangtha, the head of the Singha Nueng Ruam Jai Rescue Foundation, local beliefs hold that making merit on one’s birthday is essential to avoid misfortune. Prang’s funeral was scheduled for Monday to allow her father time to attend the ceremonies.

In a touching gesture, rescuers who discovered it was Prang’s birthday brought a small cake to her funeral, singing a birthday song in front of her casket. Family and rescuers alike were overcome with grief, shedding tears as they said their goodbyes to the young girl.

