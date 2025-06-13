Chiang Rai Experiences Severe Flooding Near Waterford Gold Course

CHIANG RAI – Authorities report that Wiang Chiang Rung, Chiang Rai, has experienced severe flooding affecting areas from TGT Sports Arena to the Waterford Golf Course entrance in Ban Pong and extending to Ban Mak Iak.The flood covers a broad area, similar to the major event in August 2024.

This year, floodwaters arrived earlier than usual, starting in early June, even before the full rainy season. Residents in the area are worried, pointing to the new rail line as the possible cause. Many believe that construction has blocked natural water channels, slowing drainage and leading to repeated floods in several spots.

The railway in question is the Den Chai–Chiang Rai–Chiang Khong double-track project. This 323-kilometre line starts at Den Chai Station in Phrae, passes through Lampang and Phayao, and enters Chiang Rai.

The track then crosses districts like Mueang Chiang Rai, Wiang Chai, Wiang Chiang Rung, and Doi Luang, ending at Chiang Khong Station near the Thai-Lao border. This area is a key link in regional transport.

Within Chiang Rai, the rail line stretches about 139 kilometres and includes several local stations. One of them, Chiang Rai’s Wiang Chiang Rung Station, sits close to communities and farmland in a river plain.

The area’s landscape is mostly lowland near hills. Rail construction, including embankments, drainage routes, and bridges, may have changed how water moves across the land. This could make low areas flood faster, especially at the start of the rainy season when water levels rise quickly.

According to the Meteorological Department, from 12 to 16 June, the North, Chiang Rai, will see thunderstorms in 60–80% of the region. From 16 to 18 June, the chance of rain drops to 40–60%. Some areas may get heavy to very heavy rain, which is typical for this time of year.

Locals are keeping a close eye on the flood situation in Wiang Chiang Rung, Chiang Rai, hoping for better drainage and a solution to the ongoing problem.

Related News: