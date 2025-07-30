Chiang Rai City Issues Flood Warning for Kok River As Water Levels Rise

CHIANG RAI – Residents living along the Kok River in Chiang Rai are getting ready for possible flooding, as water levels rise and threaten to spill over the banks. Local authorities have issued warnings for those in Huai Chomphu, Mae Yao, Doi Hang, Wiang, Rim Kok and the municipal area of Chiang Rai, advising people to move belongings to higher ground.

The city council has also set up eight temporary shelters for affected families.

As of 29 July 2025, the Kok River continues to swell in Chiang Rai province. The water at Khun Mengrai Bridge in Mae Yao stands at 6.03 metres, a level considered under watch, and is rising by about 5 to 8 centimetres each hour.

At Phaya Mangrai Bridge in the Ban Mai community, Rim Kok, the water has reached 4.70 metres. While this is below the critical point of 6.00 metres, the steady rise could cause flooding in low-lying areas by evening.

People living near the river are paying close attention to updates. Many households have started moving valuables out of reach of potential floods, remembering similar incidents last year.

The Chiang Rai city council sent out public announcements on the evening of 28 July to warn places at risk, including Pa Daeng, Kok Thong, Ko Loi, Fang Min and Rong Sua Ten. The message urged locals to prepare, prevent water from entering their homes and keep up with the latest information.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued alerts through mobile broadcasts to those in Huai Chomphu, Mae Yao, Doi Hang, Wiang, Rim Kok and the Chiang Rai municipal area.

Residents are being asked to move items above expected water levels, support vulnerable groups and keep watching the situation, as some parts of the Kok River are already overflowing.

Flooding has become a problem in several areas, including the Fang Min community, Fang Min Park, the turnaround under Bridge 6 and the turnaround under the Kok River Bridge near Highway Division 1. These locations are now closed to traffic because the roads are underwater and small vehicles cannot pass.

Chiang Rai’s Mayor, Wanchai Chongsutthanamani, is working with local teams to monitor the water levels and respond quickly. City officials are checking key points for rising water and are pumping water out from drains in the Pa Daeng community to try and stop flooding in the city centre. Floodwaters could spread into low-lying parts of the city if the river keeps rising.

To help those affected, the city council has opened eight temporary shelters at Municipal School 1 Srikerd, Municipal School 4 Sanpako, Municipal School 5 Den Ha, Municipal School 8 Ban Mai and three health centres in Chiang Rai.

If the situation gets worse, additional sites are on standby, including Samakkhi Witthayakhom School 1, Ban San Khong School (Chiang Rai Charoonrat), Wat Chetupon, the San Khong Noi Community Hall, Wat Mengrai Maharaj and Hongli Kindergarten.

The authorities have also prepared first-aid kits and medicine, and they have lists of vulnerable people ready for fast support if needed. Those living in the Chiang Rai municipal area can request help at any time by calling 053-712111, 053-712222 or 053-715952.

