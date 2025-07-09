Chiang Rai News

Building Collapses in Chiang Rai Killing 1 Worker and Injuring 5 others

CHIANG RAI – One person has died and five others were injured after a building collapsed in Wiang Pa Pao, Chiang Rai. Rescue teams managed to pull five injured people from the rubble, while another person remained trapped inside.

According to the Siam Chiang Rai Foundation, they received a call around 4 pm about a building collapse in Ban Koh, Village 8, Wiang Kalong subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao district, Chiang Rai. The report said about three people were trapped inside, with several others reportedly injured.

The Siam Chiang Rai Foundation Rescue workers rushed to the scene to give immediate help.

Upon arriving at the construction site, they found a steel-frame building under construction, about two storeys tall. The wall had collapsed, trapping around six people inside. The rescue teams were able to rescue five people, but one was still stuck under the heavy debris.

After about an hour, the rescue team managed to rescue the man under the debris, and he was rushed to Wiang Pa Pao Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. Authorities are still looking into what caused the collapse.

Construction accidents in Thailand, including potential incidents in Chiang Rai, often stem from issues like inadequate safety standards, substandard materials, or natural events like earthquakes. Chiang Rai, being in northern Thailand, is near seismic zones, which could amplify risks for construction sites not built to earthquake-resistant standards.

Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
