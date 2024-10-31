Bailey Bridge in Mae Yao Chiang Rai Nears Completion

The Department of Rural Roads has announced it is accelerating the installation of a temporary Bailey bridge to replace the Mae Yao—Doi Hang Friendship Bridge over the Kok River, which was destroyed by flooding in September.

Mr. Montree Dechasakulsom, Director-General of the Department of Rural Roads (DRR), ordered the Rural Roads Office 17 (Chiang Rai) and the Chiang Rai Rural Roads District to repair the roads damaged by flooding.

The installation of the prefabricated steel bridge (Bailey Bridge) is being accelerated, with support from Department of Rural Roads engineers from Nakhon Sawan and Uttaradit in collaboration with the Rural Highways Office Chiang Rai.

Mr. Montree said they are mobilizing staff to urgently install the bridge and estimate that it will be completed and open to the public by Friday, November 1, 2024.

He said the Department of Rural Highways has asked the public to cooperate by carefully using the route, observing warning and advisory signs, and planning before traveling.

If the public needs assistance, they can contact the local Rural Highways Office or the Department of Rural Highways hotline at 1146.