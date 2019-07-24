Chiang Rai’s Horticulture Research Center to Showcase the Siam Tulip

CHIANG RAI – In a media briefing on Tuesday, Chiang Rai’s Horticulture Research Center announced it will showcase hundreds of species of the colorful Siam Tulip at it’s festival next month.

Acting director of the Center Chavarit Kitirat announced that the festival will highlight over 500 species of Siam Tulip, including four newly developed species.

Visitors are invited to browse the colorful flowers and other tropical plants from July 25 to August 15th.

The festival is aimed at promoting cultivation of Siam Tulips and exploration of their economic potentials, Chavarit said.

The tulip field will be displayed in full bloom over an area of eight acres at the Center. Visitors can learn about agricultural products, food and souvenirs throughout the festival in the admission-fee festival

About the Curcuma Alismatifolia

The Siam Tulip or Summer Tulip (Curcuma alismatifolia) ” Kra Cheaw ” in Thai language is a tropical plant native to northern Thailand.

Despite its name, it is not related to the tulip, but to the various ginger species such as turmeric.

It can grow as an indoor plant, and is also sold as cut flowers.

Every year soon after the arrival of the rainy season the fragrant flower sprouts it beautiful pink blossoms throughout Chiang Rai and Northern Thailand.

Chiang Rai Horticultural Research Center

Chiang Rai Horticultural Research Center is located in Pa Ko Village on Highway 1211 (Den Ha – Dong Mada Route), 6.5 kilometers from town.

The center is open daily from 08.00 a.m. – 04.30 p.m. Houses, tent, and restaurants are available for visitors. Fresh agricultural produce and processed products are on sale.

For further details, contact Tel. +66 5317 0100, +66 5317 0102, Fax: +66 5317 0103